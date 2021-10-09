Home / Travel

Photographer Enjoys a 10-Day Train Ride Across Europe by Snapping Incredible Pictures

By Jessica Stewart on October 9, 2021
Street Car in Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal

One of the great advantages of living in Europe is the ability to enjoy different cultures by traveling just a short distance. Recently, landscape photographer Albert Dros had the chance to hop on a train and experience several different European cities over the course of 10 days. Since 2021 is officially the European Year of Rail, Dros was invited to join the Connecting Europe Express. This train crossed the whole of Europe over 36 days, and Dros took part in a portion of the journey, which he naturally documented through his photography.

Starting in Lisbon and ending in Bratislava, Dros was able to experience 10 different cities in six countries. While clocking in 51 hours total on the train, Dros had plenty of time to look up information about the cities he'd be stopping in. That meant that once he pulled into the station, he was able to go out and photograph everything on his wishlist. This included spectacular sunrises over St. Peter's Basilica in Rome and the extravagant architecture of Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles.

He also didn't waste any time getting creative on the train, as he also took plenty of photographs while moving through the European landscape. Viewing his entire gallery is a beautiful way to see the variety of what Europe has to offer. From modern architecture in Vienna to the medieval Old Town of Bratislava, there is so much to soak in and enjoy. And while this train isn't available for public booking, Dros points out that it's actually quite easy to make a similar trip by using online rail planners.

Now that Europe has opened up again, it's time to take advantage of all the travel opportunities that have been lost over the past year and a half. Certainly, Dros' journey provides plenty of inspiration to get out and enjoy a train.

Photographer Albert Dros spent 10 days crossing Europe by train.

Estação do Oriente in Lisbon, Portugal

Estação do Oriente (Lisbon, Portugal)

Interior of TrainView of European Countryside from TrainView of European Countryside from Train

Along the way, he visited 10 cities in six different countries.

Puerta de Alcala in Madrid

Puerta de Alcala (Madrid, Spain)

Sunset on the Streets of Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux, France

View of St. Peter's Basilica at Sunset

Rome, Italy

Old Town in Street Car in Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia

The journey gave him time to photograph well-known sites and hidden gems in each city.

Small Street in Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Quiet Street in Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy

Colosseum in Rome at Night

Rome, Italy

Nighttime in Main Square of Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy

The experience was in celebration of 2021 being the European Year of the Rail.

Modern Architecture in Vienna

Vienna, Austria

Architecture in Sankt Pölten

Sankt Pölten, Austria

Street Car in Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia

Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid

Palacio de Cibeles (Madrid, Spain)

Galeria San Federico in Turin, Italy

Galeria San Federico (Turin, Italy)

Upward Look at Courtyard in Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy

Parque de El Retiro in Madrid

Parque de El Retiro (Madrid, Spain)

Albert Dros: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.

