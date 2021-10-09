Photographer Enjoys a 10-Day Train Ride Across Europe by Snapping Incredible Pictures

One of the great advantages of living in Europe is the ability to enjoy different cultures by traveling just a short distance. Recently, landscape photographer Albert Dros had the chance to hop on a train and experience several different European cities over the course of 10 days. Since 2021 is officially the European Year of Rail, Dros was invited to join the Connecting Europe Express . This train crossed the whole of Europe over 36 days, and Dros took part in a portion of the journey, which he naturally documented through his photography.

Starting in Lisbon and ending in Bratislava, Dros was able to experience 10 different cities in six countries. While clocking in 51 hours total on the train, Dros had plenty of time to look up information about the cities he'd be stopping in. That meant that once he pulled into the station, he was able to go out and photograph everything on his wishlist. This included spectacular sunrises over St. Peter's Basilica in Rome and the extravagant architecture of Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles.

He also didn't waste any time getting creative on the train, as he also took plenty of photographs while moving through the European landscape. Viewing his entire gallery is a beautiful way to see the variety of what Europe has to offer. From modern architecture in Vienna to the medieval Old Town of Bratislava, there is so much to soak in and enjoy. And while this train isn't available for public booking, Dros points out that it's actually quite easy to make a similar trip by using online rail planners.

Now that Europe has opened up again, it's time to take advantage of all the travel opportunities that have been lost over the past year and a half. Certainly, Dros' journey provides plenty of inspiration to get out and enjoy a train.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.