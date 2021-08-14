Home / Architecture

Playful Contemporary Treehouse Designed in the Shape of a Tree

By Samantha Pires on August 14, 2021
Cape Town Treehouse by Malan Vorster

Architects at Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design were commissioned to create a contemporary one-bedroom cabin in the shape of a tree. Their design for a whimsical treehouse mimics the vertical trunks of the surrounding trees while allowing for plenty of windows that look out to the forest. The verticality of the treehouse also offers optimal views of the highest area of the site.

Architects were inspired by designers like Kengo Kuma, Louis Kahn, and Carlo Scarpa, and the influence helped them to create a playful composition made up of squares and circles. Varying cylinders work to form a staircase and balconies in a pin-wheel configuration from the square base of the floor.

The floor plan is relatively small; the living space is on the first floor, the bedroom on the second floor, and a roof deck on the third floor. These spaces are elevated from the forest floor on pilotis to make room for a garden level.

In order to help blend into the forest, the architects used a warm color palette including red cedar wood and Corten steel. The wood is left untreated so that it will weather like the trees. The Corten steel is used as main architectural features like the entrance ramp and is also included in laser-cut columns and structural details.

Keep scrolling to find more photos of this whimsical treehouse captured by photographer Adam Letch.

Architects have designed a whimsical treehouse that blends into the surrounding landscape and overlooks Cape Town.

Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterCape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterCape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterLiving Space in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterLiving Space in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterLiving Space in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterLiving Space in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterStair in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterStair in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterBedroom in Cape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterCape Town Treehouse by Malan VorsterCape Town Treehouse by Malan Vorster

Malan Vorster: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Adam Letch: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam Letch.

Related Articles:

Floating ‘Woodnest' Cabins Are Tiny Self-Supported Treehouses in the Norwegian Forest

Tiny Treehouses Are Meticulously Handcrafted Within Bonsai Trees of All Sizes

Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape

Architects Design Self-Sufficient Biocabins That Adapt To a Post-Climate Change World

Futuristic ‘Blackbird Cabin’ Concept Is Folded Like Architectural Origami

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Incredible Works by Architect Louis Kahn, the Master of Geometry
The World’s First 3D-Printed Steel Bridge Opens in Amsterdam
World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai
Floating Water Pavilion Winds Through Tokyo Garden To Celebrate the Olympics
Each Dome in This Futuristic Botanical Garden Has a Different Climate and Plant Life
5 Great Works by Architect Eero Saarinen, a Master of Monument

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sustainably Designed School Has a Walkable Roof to Fuse Architecture With Landscape
Kengo Kuma Designs Dramatic Staircase With Metal Chain Curtains in Gaudí’s Casa Batlló
B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes
5 Unique Hybrid Buildings That Showcase the Range of Colonial Architecture
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
Innovative San Jose Campus Will Feature Buildings Blurring the Line Between City and Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.