10 Important Examples of Contemporary American Architecture [Infographic]

It would be difficult to define an American style of architecture. Some might say that the skyscraper typology began in the United States and best represents our architecture, while others might point to the Prairie style of Frank Lloyd Wright and his other work. Though it is hard to pinpoint one singular style as American, it is easy to point to important buildings that have a place in architectural history.

In this infographic, we unpack some of our favorite relevant architectural works found in the United States, from obvious choices like the White House to some you might not know yet. Read on to learn more about great American architecture in the United States!

You can find more helpful infographics on art, architecture, and all things culture on the My Modern Met infographic section.

Read on to find 10 historic American buildings and structures!

