View this post on Instagram A post shared by Icelandair (@icelandair)

Iceland is living up to its nickname of “the land of ice and fire” after its first volcanic eruption in six years. The country’s ground is shaped by volcanic and glacial terrains, and it’s no stranger to geological events. However, this eruption is particularly special since the volcano was previously dormant for 6,000 years.

After a “swarm” of earthquakes, the eruption of Mount Fagradalsfjall—about 20 miles southwest of Reykjavik—happened on March 19, 2021, at 8:45 PM. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption is considered small. The eruptive fissure measured around 1,640 feet long and spewed more than 10 million square feet of lava. In the following days, the ongoing volcanic activity has decreased, and the volcano now poses no immediate danger to surrounding towns.

Despite the relatively small size, the volcanic eruption provides the people of Iceland with mesmerizing views. The event could last days or even months, so many people are seizing the rare opportunity to capture photos and videos of the flowing lava from a safe distance. The eruption has also caused beautiful red and orange skies that can be admired several miles from the site.

Iceland experienced more than 18,000 earthquakes in the last week alone. The dramatic increase in seismic activity is rare and has sparked a scientific investigation as to why it’s happening. Thorvaldur Thórdarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland says, “It is very likely that we have an intrusion of magma into the [Earth’s] crust there. It has definitely moved closer to the surface, but we are trying to figure out if it’s moving even closer to it.”

Iceland is located along a series of tectonic plates called the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, making it particularly prone to activity. Elian Peltier from The New York Times explains, “The country straddles two tectonic plates, which are themselves divided by an undersea mountain chain that oozes molten hot rock, or magma. Quakes occur when the magma pushes through the plates.”

The eruption is being closely monitored, but so far, it’s no cause for alarm. People around the world are currently celebrating its beauty. Icelandic pop star Björk is one of them, writing on Instagram, “YESSS !! , eruption !! we in iceland are sooo excited !!! we still got it !!! sense of relief when nature expresses herself !!! enjoy , warmthness.”

Check out photos and videos of the mesmerizing volcanic eruption below.

A 6,000-year-dormant Icelandic volcano recently erupted near Mount Fagradalsfjall, about 20 miles southwest of Reykjavik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇸 Nordic Iceland 🇮🇸 (@nordic.iceland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iceland and all about (@everydayiceland)

It’s Iceland's first volcanic eruption in six years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iceland Explore 🇮🇸 (@iceland.explore)

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption is considered small and poses no immediate danger to surrounding towns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iceland and all about (@everydayiceland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deividas | Iceland (@deividas)

A new video of the eruption at Geldingardalur valley in Reykjanes peninsula. Taken from the Coast Guard helicopter. #Reykjanes #Eruption #Fagradalsfjall pic.twitter.com/B862heMzQL — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021

The eruption is small and the volcanic activity has somewhat decreased since yesterday evening. The eruptive fissure is appr. 500 – 700 m long. The lava area is less than 1 km2. Lava fountains are small and lava flows are currently a very local hazard. #Reykjanes #eruption pic.twitter.com/2YsSbGtIuZ — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 20, 2021

A volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. We are monitoring the situation closely and as of now it is not considered a threat to surrounding towns. We ask people to keep away from the immediate area and stay safe. https://t.co/iIACfCc31E — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) March 19, 2021

This is Fagradalsfjall. It's about 15 miles south of Reykjavik and just erupted. You can start practicing your pronunciation: Foie-gras-thals-fiat-ill

Have fun#iceland #volcano pic.twitter.com/IYFHQMzWsx — RAGNAR ÆGIR / Music By Ragnar (@rfjolnisson) March 19, 2021

The small eruption poses no immediate danger and could last for a day or a month, according to Professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson #Reykjanes #volcano #eruption https://t.co/V8VDH07DTT pic.twitter.com/5Xc6wbPDJo — RÚV (@RUVohf) March 20, 2021

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Incredible Photos Capture Powerful Lightning Storms Over Volcano Eruptions

Photographer Accidentally Captures Amazing Shot of a Shooting Star Over an Erupting Volcano

Thrill-Seeking Photographer Describes What It’s Like to Be Inside an Active Volcano

Intense Close-Range Photos Taken at the Edge of a Volcano