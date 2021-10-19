Get the “Essentials” on Essential Oils and How To Use Them in Your Self-Care Routine

With so many stressors affecting our lives, practicing self-care has never been more important. There are many ways you can take a break and relax, but one of the most popular and low-maintenance methods is through using essential oils. These aromatic liquids are often used in aromatherapy to promote relaxation.

Just as many enjoy lighting candles or incense in their rooms, diffusing essential oil can be a pleasant way of infusing your space with fragrance and potential health benefits from different kinds of plants. Whether you prefer the soothing smell of lavender or the refreshing scent of peppermint, each kind has something to offer.



What are essential oils?

As its name suggests, essential oils are liquids extracted from different kinds of flora and contain the “essence” of the plant's unique fragrance and potential health benefits. They are most often used in aromatherapy to promote relaxation, relieve headaches, and improve sleep quality.

Common Types of Essential Oils

Lavender — Floral scent intended to promote relaxation and sleep.

— Floral scent intended to promote relaxation and sleep. Eucalyptus — A leafy scent that is used to treat nasal congestion.

— A leafy scent that is used to treat nasal congestion. Rose — A rich floral scent that can improve mood and reduce anxiety.

— A rich floral scent that can improve mood and reduce anxiety. Cedarwood — Rich woody set intended to promote healthy skin and ease anxiety.

— Rich woody set intended to promote healthy skin and ease anxiety. Chamomile — A soft, sweet scent that can improve mood and promote relaxation.

— A soft, sweet scent that can improve mood and promote relaxation. Tea Tree — A strong medicinal scent that is used to treat the skin and boost immunity.

— A strong medicinal scent that is used to treat the skin and boost immunity. Peppermint — Invigorating mint scent that is used to improve respiratory function and relieve sinus congestion; it can also improve nausea.

Invigorating mint scent that is used to improve respiratory function and relieve sinus congestion; it can also improve nausea. Orange — A sweet citrus scent that can alleviate anxiety and stress.

— A sweet citrus scent that can alleviate anxiety and stress. Lemon — A tart citrus scent that may boost circulation, lymphatic flow, alleviate headaches, and more.

— A tart citrus scent that may boost circulation, lymphatic flow, alleviate headaches, and more. Blends — There are numerous blends that combine the scents and properties of different essential oils.

Note: some essential oils are not pet-friendly and may even be toxic to pets, so always make sure to do your own research.

How to Use Essential Oils

Essential oils are not meant to be ingested. Instead, they are used in other ways which stimulate our senses. The most popular of these is aromatherapy, in which the user inhales the scent of the essential oil to stimulate the limbic system. Other popular ways include topical usage, such as adding essential oil to a bath and repelling pests.

Aromatherapy

Add a few drops of essential oil to a diffuser.

Open the bottle of essential oil and take a few deep breaths.

Place a couple of drops of essential oil on a cotton pad or ball and let it dissipate.

Add a little bit of essential oil to a bowl of hot water. Place your head over the bowl, cover your head with a towel, and inhale the steam.

Topically

Add a couple of drops to a warm bath.

Apply scents to laundry or clothes.

Mix oil drops with cosmetics.

Apply directly to the skin. (Be cautious of skin irritation or allergic reactions.)

Other uses for essential oils

Some oils, like eucalyptus, tea tree, and cedarwood can deter pests such as insects.

Best Essential Oils

Want to try essential oils? If you don't know what scent you prefer or what benefits you're searching for, then a kit with several different kinds will allow you to test different kinds.

Essential Oils Discovery Kit (Eucalyptus, Lavender, Peppermint, Tea Tree)

Essential Oil Energizing Set (Orange, Peppermint, Energy Blend)

Premium Essential Oils Set (Lemongrass, Peppermint, Orange, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree)

Sinus, Sleep & Immunity Essential Oils

Essential Oil Set With Wooden Box (Peppermint, Cedarwood, Frankincense, Lavender, Lemongrass, Lemon, Sweet Orange, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree)

Best Diffusers

The easiest and most convenient way to use essential oils is through a diffuser. Just add a couple of drops to water, and the fragrance will be dispersed through the room, creating a pleasant environment for relaxation or work.

Aroma Bliss Essential Oil Diffuser (200 ml)

Opulence Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control (100 ml)

Textured Plastic Essential Oil Diffuser With Remote (300 ml)

Soft Touch Essential Oil Diffuser (300 ml)

Crystal Himalayan Salt Rock Lamp and Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser (160 ml)

