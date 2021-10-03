Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards

Now in its 57th year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the Natural History Museum’s showcase for the world's best nature photography. Over 50,000 photos were entered into this year's contest by professional and amateur photographers around the world. While the winners won't be announced until October, the contest has released a selection of Highly Commended images for us all to enjoy.

With entries coming from 95 different countries, the shortlisted photographs represent a nice cross-section of the wildlife photography community. From an Iberian lynx calmly staring down the camera to an orphan flying fox being cradled by a caretaker, these photographs are a beautiful look at nature across the globe.

The diverse categories like Urban Wildlife, Behavior, and Animal Portraits allow the photographers to tell different stories about the wildlife that makes up our world. Some familiar names show up on the list, like renowned photographer Audun Rikardsen, while young photographers also have an impressive showing. Ten-year-old Gagana Mendis Wickramasinghe from Sri Lanka was highlighted for his extraordinary photo of a parakeet family taken from his balcony during lockdown.

The winners of the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony on October 12. Shortly after, next year's competition will open for entries until December. In the meantime, check out more of this year's Highly Commended imagery.

