Win a Book Deal With Walter Foster Publishing and Teach Others How to Create Art

Are you a creative who loves sharing your knowledge? Do you dream of having your very own book? That dream could now become a reality thanks to Walter Foster, a leading publisher in instructional art and craft books for aspiring artists of all ages. In celebration of their upcoming 100-year anniversary, they are giving artists the opportunity to win a book deal.

Whether you are a painter, crafter, or love drawing, this is a fantastic chance to share your art and become a published author. The wide-reaching nature of Walter Foster's publishing repertoire means that artists and makers of all types can enter for a chance to win a book deal. Aspiring authors can submit ideas in any of the following categories: Drawing (any fine art medium), Painting (any fine art medium), Craft (e.g., crochet, embroidery, polymer clay, jewelry making, etc.), and Other Art (mixed media, cartooning, paint pouring, block-printing, manga/anime, etc.).

“As Walter Foster approaches its 100th anniversary as the world’s leading publisher of instructional art and craft books, we continue to grow our brand in new and innovative directions with fresh and inspiring content and ideas,” says Publisher Rebecca Razo. Adds Group Publisher Anne Landa, “We could think of no better way to usher in this new and exciting era than by inviting artists from a range of creative backgrounds to compete for a chance to win a book contract and, by extension, an opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with beginning and aspiring artists from around the globe.”

The book submissions, which should be geared toward beginners and hobbyists, should be instructional in nature. They should include practical tips, techniques, and step-by-step projects and/or lessons that demonstrate how to work in a specific medium. Artists are more than welcome to submit more than one idea, but are only allowed to enter one idea per category. The contest is open to any artist living in the United States over the age of 18 who has never published a book before.

Entries will be accepted starting October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. For the full list of terms and entry guidelines, check out the Walter Foster website. The submissions will be reviewed by a committee made up of personnel from The Quarto Group representing the editorial, art, marketing, and sales departments, as well as a professional artist. A shortlist of candidates will be announced on February 22, 2022, and the winner will be announced on Walter Foster Publishing’s 100th anniversary: March 22, 2022.

