Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation has announced the open shortlist and category winners of the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards. Now in its 14th year, this partnership between Sony and the World Photography Organisation has highlighted the work of some of the world's most talented professional, amateur, and youth photographers. The National Awards for the 2021 competition were released in February; now, you can view the gallery of the winners of the open categories and the open shortlisted images.

For the 2021 awards, 10 photographs have been designated category winners in topics such as architecture, travel, and motion. The winning photographers receive precision Sony equipment to continue their artistic missions. They are also in the running for the Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 cash prize. These winning images—plus the work of over 100 shortlisted photographers from around the world—will be displayed in an online exhibition on the World Photography Organisation website beginning in mid-April. The ultimate title of Open Photographer of the Year will be awarded on April 15, 2021.

Exploring the winning and shortlisted images is a trip around the globe. African Victorian by Tamary Kudita (Zimbabwe) is the stunning winner of the Creative Category. According to a statement, the “image probes at stereotypical contextualizing of the Black female body and offers an alternative visual language through which a multifaceted African identity is presented.” Meanwhile, Disinfection by F. Dilek Uyar (Turkey) is a stark reminder of the past year. The winning shot of the Street Photography Category is a “cinematic image documenting an employee of the Health Affairs unit of Ankara Municipality in protective gear walking along the train platform while spraying it with disinfectant.”

Scroll down for the category winners and continue to the shortlist gallery to explore more stunning images from the Sony World Photography Awards.

