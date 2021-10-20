Feel Like a Star When You Wear These Amazing Meteorite Necklaces

From a full moon to constellations to shooting stars, the night sky is a romantic sight. Now, you can carry a piece of its splendor with you in the form of a dazzling necklace. Yugen Handmade has created a special “stardust” line of accessories made from genuine meteorite.

The Oval Raw Pendant Necklace features a piece of Campo del Cielo meteorite surrounded by a silver oval frame and suspended on a delicate chain. Each necklace contains a slightly different piece of meteorite, making yours completely one-of-a-kind. Similarly, the Space Time Hourglass Necklace includes a clear hourglass pendant with authentic celestial stardust from Campo del Cielo meteorite. Due to the custom nature of this item, every necklace will have a different set of dust that will vary in size and color.

If you want to celebrate some of the other sights of space, then you can try Yugen Handmade's other space-inspired jewelry. The Curved Moon Phase Necklace, for example, displays each phase of Earth's satellite on a stunning silver chain. Or, you can wear the solar system on your wrist with the striking Solar System Cuff Bracelet. All of these pieces are sure to add a celestial touch to your outfit.

Surprise a space lover with one of these necklaces. Each one is made with real remnants of a meteorite.

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace in Matte Brushed Silver

Space Time Hourglass Necklace with Meteorite Dust

Or, travel to the moon with one of Yugen Handmade's lunar necklaces.

Curved Moon Phase Necklace in Silver

Moon Phase Pendant Necklace

Celebrate our solar system with these fabulous statement pieces.

Solar System Bib Necklace

Open Solar System Cuff Bracelet

