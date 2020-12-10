This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car

Zero-emission cars are the future. This year, the state of California outlined a plan to eliminate gas-powered vehicles over the next 15 years in favor of battery-powered or hydrogen-powered rides. According to the UN's climate goals, the next decade will be critical in the fight against the climate crisis. Industries and individuals will have to adapt to preserve our environment—including classic car enthusiasts. To merge gas-guzzling classic cars with the future ubiquity of clean energy, the innovative company Zero Labs Automotive has designed forward-thinking technology to convert any beloved classic vehicle into an electric model without losing the charm of another era.

Founded by Adam Roe, Zero Labs released its first remodeled classic in 2019. Using collectible Ford Broncos from the 1960s and 1970s, the team of vintage car experts and engineers converted the rugged 4×4 into an off-road ready vehicle with exceptional power. These beautifully restored vehicles are often “rescued” by the team. In 2020, customers now have several choices for pre-order—including rebuilt Land-Rover Series III 109 Wagons. The company's signature electric platform can also be adapted to fit any classic vehicle. The electric motor and complementary high-performance systems are customized upon request for coupés, muscle cars, and 4x4s. The platforms add power to classic cars, eliminate emissions, and are built to be easily upgradeable as battery technology is further refined.

While it may seem sacrilegious to remove the gas-engines of classic pickups and sports cars, Roe spoke to this concern in 2019, saying, “We are also collectors, so when we encounter the rare unmodified original vehicles vehicle that still works, we consider it sacred and often purchase it to protect the original state. We ideally hope to find neglected or abandoned rebuilds that have not seen the road in 15–20 years and give them a new life.” On trying to balance love for the past with the need to safeguard our future, he elaborated on vintage cars: “[They] should be experienced and not forgotten in a collection.” Looking to the future, Zero Labs Automotive believes electric conversion is the answer.

To learn more about Zero Labs Automotive and their electric classic vehicles, check out their website. Prices for rebuilt vehicles and custom conversions are available upon inquiry.

Zero Labs Automotive is determined to prepare classic cars for a zero-emission future by converting gas-guzzling engines to electric platforms.

The company released their first rebuilt model—a Ford Bronco—in 2019. Since then, they have also rebuilt original Land Rovers.

Also available are custom electric platforms—without the rebuild—for any vintage car.

Zero Labs believes classic vehicles should be enjoyed and treasured while also helping achieve climate goals.

Watch below to learn about Zero Labs custom conversions with their electric platform.

