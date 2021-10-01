Home / Art

Sweeping Beauty of Zion National Park Honored in Landscape Art Exhibition

By Sara Barnes on October 1, 2021
National Park Art

“The Afternoon Spotlight” by Michelle Condrat

Nature is a muse for many artists, and Zion National Park in southern Utah is brimming with inspiring sights. From the sweeping red canyons to the sandy washes, the park is an incredible place to visit. Its beauty is the inspiration behind an annual exhibition hosted by Zion National Park and its non-profit partner Zion National Park Forever Project. Titled Zion: A Legacy of Art, the invitational show features 20 artists who each have their own way of capturing the essence of these precious lands.

The landscape paintings showcase the red rock at different vantage points. Some artists choose to depict the towering formations as they overlook trees and the Virgin River that runs through the park. Other creatives have brought our view to the ground and painted a more detailed look at the bushes and trees you’ll encounter during your visit.

The exhibition is one way in which the park is cared for. “The Zion: A Legacy of Art event provides an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the beauty of Zion in new ways through the impressions of these talented artists. Their work continues to enhance our perpetual stewardship of this wonderful sanctuary we recognize as Zion National Park,” says Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent, Zion National Park.

In addition to being a celebration of the park, the event is also a fundraiser. Proceeds from the sales of artwork benefit programs focused on education and inspiring the next generation of stewardship.

“We continue to celebrate the importance of original art in the history of Zion with an annual park art event. The artists featured in this year’s exhibit carry on the awesome tradition begun by such iconic artists as Thomas Moran and Frederick Dellenbaugh who first exposed this landscape to the American public through their paintings. Today artists, collectors, donors, sponsors, and visitors continue that legacy of preserving the wonder that is Zion National Park for future generations and enhancing the experience of everyone who comes here.” explains Lyman Hafen, the executive director of Zion National Park Forever Project.

Zion: A Legacy of Art is running through November 6, 2021. Check out some of the highlights from the exhibition below. You can view the entire show online through the Zion National Park Forever Project website, and you can learn more about the artists, view art videos, demonstrations, and more through @zionforeverproject on Instagram.

An exhibition titled Zion: A Legacy of Art showcases the incredible beauty of Zion National Park in southern Utah.

National Park Art

“Late Afternoon Patriarchs” by Hadley Rampton

It features the work of 20 artists and is a fundraiser for the park that benefits programs focused on education and more.

National Park Art

“Cave Valley Clouds” by Kate Starling

Landscape Painting of Zion National Park

“Emerald Pools” by Bryan Mark Taylor

National Park Art

“Midday Majesty” by Susiehyer

National Park Art

“The Pulpit” by Roland Lee

National Park Art

“High Noon Kane County” by Lorenzo Chavez

Landscape Painting of Zion National Park

“Change” by Dave Santillanes

Landscape Painting of Zion National Park

“Replenish” by Doug Braithwaite

National Park Art

“Colors of Zion” by Jim Wodark

National Park Art

“Morning Temple in Zion” by John Cogan

Landscape Painting of Zion National Park

“The Gates to Zion” by Bruce Gomez

Zion National Park: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Zion National Park Forever Project: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Zion National Park Forever Project.

