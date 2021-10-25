Esta preparatoria deja que los estudiantes de último año salgan disfrazados en la foto de su credencial

El último año de la preparatoria es uno que muchas personas nunca olvidan. Desde el baile hasta la ceremonia de graduación, está lleno de memorias de principio a fin. Entre esas tradiciones y formalidades, hay muchas actividades divertidas y extravagantes, como lo que hacen los estudiantes de último año de la Preparatoria North Farmington en Michigan, Estados Unidos. En esta escuela hay una costumbre que emociona a todos los que están por terminar sus estudios. Cada año, quienes están por graduarse son alentados a disfrazarse para la foto de su credencial. Los alumnos que se graduarán de North Farmington en 2022 echaron a volar su imaginación, y sus divertidos y originales disfraces seguro te inspirarán para lucirte este Halloween. Algunos profesores vieron tan buenas ideas que también quisieron participar.

Al igual que los estudiantes de años anteriores, los futuros graduados encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares. Desde personajes famosos de televisión y películas hasta celebridades y recreaciones de memes, es genial ver cuánto se divirtieron con este proyecto. Algunos estudiantes incluso llevaron su idea al siguiente nivel y se coordinaron con un amigo para duplicar la diversión. Hay muchos dúos dinámicos en las fotografías, como Sirenoman y el Chico Percebe de Bob Esponja, así como Wayne y Garth de Wayne’s World. ¡Y hay mucho más de donde vino eso!

A continuación, ve algunas de las fotos más divertidas de las credenciales de los estudiantes de la Preparatoria North Farmington. Si quieres ver aún más imágenes, visita el perfil de NFHS Seniors en Twitter o explora el hashtag #NFID22.

Cada año, los estudiantes de último grado la Preparatoria North Farmington, en Estados Unidos, se disfrazan para la foto de su credencial.

life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them. -the pet detective @JimCarrey #NFID22 @nfhs_2022 pic.twitter.com/LSzZHWse6V — Dillon Saleh (@DillonSaleh) September 14, 2021

“The only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany’s.” #NFID22 #BreakfastWithTiffany #audreyhepburn pic.twitter.com/vV2lxPkLxu — alexis jett (@alexisjett3) September 14, 2021

You really think I wouldn't choose the queen to dress up as for #NFID22 ?? As if! @staceydash pic.twitter.com/ZF8UU1E8hd — I M A N I (@IamfaithImani) September 14, 2021

Desde caricaturas hasta memes, los estudiantes encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares.

we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1 — hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021

“Somebody call the cops, cause it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”#NFID22 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/dCEVNv0YM4 — Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021

Se divirtieron tanto que algunos profesores decidieron participar.

Jelly poppers? dont mind if i do, yk how i like jelly #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/IO2geBEIXh — ahri🍄 (@hateitherelol69) September 14, 2021

Un estudiante grabó un TikTok con los mejores disfraces.

