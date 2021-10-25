Esta preparatoria deja que los estudiantes de último año salgan disfrazados en la foto de su credencial

El último año de la preparatoria es uno que muchas personas nunca olvidan. Desde el baile hasta la ceremonia de graduación, está lleno de memorias de principio a fin. Entre esas tradiciones y formalidades, hay muchas actividades divertidas y extravagantes, como lo que hacen los estudiantes de último año de la Preparatoria North Farmington en Michigan, Estados Unidos. En esta escuela hay una costumbre que emociona a todos los que están por terminar sus estudios. Cada año, quienes están por graduarse son alentados a disfrazarse para la foto de su credencial. Los alumnos que se graduarán de North Farmington en 2022 echaron a volar su imaginación, y sus divertidos y originales disfraces seguro te inspirarán para lucirte este Halloween. Algunos profesores vieron tan buenas ideas que también quisieron participar.
Al igual que los estudiantes de años anteriores, los futuros graduados encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares. Desde personajes famosos de televisión y películas hasta celebridades y recreaciones de memes, es genial ver cuánto se divirtieron con este proyecto. Algunos estudiantes incluso llevaron su idea al siguiente nivel y se coordinaron con un amigo para duplicar la diversión. Hay muchos dúos dinámicos en las fotografías, como Sirenoman y el Chico Percebe de Bob Esponja, así como Wayne y Garth de Wayne’s World. ¡Y hay mucho más de donde vino eso!
A continuación, ve algunas de las fotos más divertidas de las credenciales de los estudiantes de la Preparatoria North Farmington. Si quieres ver aún más imágenes, visita el perfil de NFHS Seniors en Twitter o explora el hashtag #NFID22.
Cada año, los estudiantes de último grado la Preparatoria North Farmington, en Estados Unidos, se disfrazan para la foto de su credencial.
life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them. -the pet detective @JimCarrey #NFID22 @nfhs_2022 pic.twitter.com/LSzZHWse6V
— Dillon Saleh (@DillonSaleh) September 14, 2021
Oooh, no, Harry, remember your tea leaves! #NFID22 @arushishah_ @EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/xNgwXR8vPo
— Lucky (@Ilakiyarrr) September 14, 2021
“We’re not worthy!😭”Excellent!🤩”#NFID22 #Wayne #WaynesWorld #Garth @mikemyers #tiktok #trend #trending #Trending #North #NorthFarmington #highschool #NFID pic.twitter.com/d5O50XfXg1
— Luke Hartley (@lukezx10) September 14, 2021
“Stupid is as stupid does.” – Forrest Gump.#NFID22 @tomhanks @RitaWilson pic.twitter.com/wyiDgZKMYM
— Zach Latimer (@LatimerZach) September 14, 2021
“The only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany’s.” #NFID22 #BreakfastWithTiffany #audreyhepburn pic.twitter.com/vV2lxPkLxu
— alexis jett (@alexisjett3) September 14, 2021
WHY…ARE…YOU…SLEEPING?!? #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/SOWV5oMCCw
— Emma Belanger (@Itsemmabelanger) September 14, 2021
You really think I wouldn't choose the queen to dress up as for #NFID22 ?? As if! @staceydash pic.twitter.com/ZF8UU1E8hd
— I M A N I (@IamfaithImani) September 14, 2021
“Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing”. #NFID22 #addamsfamily @nfhs2022 pic.twitter.com/TzPKtUaLQn
— Ella McNeece (@EllaMcneece) September 14, 2021
“Mulan you will NEVER bring your family honor” @nfhs2022 #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/GU5tJ2xQxM
— jess💍. (@jessicawang23) September 14, 2021
“The thing is, I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I'm Cruella.”#NFID22 #NFHS22 #Cruella pic.twitter.com/xsl7Bof6sW
— Nimah Nadeem (@NemoWeemo) September 14, 2021
“I NEED A HERO” #NFID22 #nfhs_22 pic.twitter.com/lA5bIRv0eq
— Leah (@Leah09086642) September 14, 2021
“oh dear, i do wish i hadn’t cried so much!” #nfid22 @Disney pic.twitter.com/NwQGabnXVj
— emma (@emmaanzivino) September 14, 2021
Desde caricaturas hasta memes, los estudiantes encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares.
“Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, unite!” @Nickelodeon #NFID22 #NFID #TikTok pic.twitter.com/1z3VIWTelS
— Joshk (@JoshTheBloshh) September 14, 2021
“SPONGEBOB what’s going on in here!!!” #NFID22 #nfhs2022 pic.twitter.com/J6iTplbQYp
— Aalleyah Fysudeen (@AFysudeen) September 14, 2021
“Maybe I don’t need your diploma! Wait! I said maybe!!” #NFID22 @TheRealJennifer pic.twitter.com/vVKdGTPV7w
— Felicity Labadie (@LabadieFelicity) September 14, 2021
Checkmate♟@anyataylorjoy #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/8dyin41sot
— lucy (@lucinaelaz) September 14, 2021
we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1
— hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021
“sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface…far beneath, in some cases” #NFID22 @Disney pic.twitter.com/s6Q9YUXCHj
— rachel (@Rachelpetrus_) September 14, 2021
“Somebody call the cops, cause it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”#NFID22 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/dCEVNv0YM4
— Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021
Jesse we need to pass this class for graduation. #nfid22 @nfhs2022 @BryanCranston pic.twitter.com/c1KbO4hAYm
— bread bread (@BBourgoise) September 14, 2021
I may not be a very good boyfriend, but I'm a damn good babysitter. #NFID22 @Stranger_Things @strangerwriters @joe_keery @GatenM123 pic.twitter.com/m5nySEc1e4
— Eli (@eliworthing) September 14, 2021
“HONEY! WHERE’S MY SUPERSUIT?” #NFID22 #NFID #frozone #hoodzone pic.twitter.com/RhGVapDMAA
— Westside Dlo (@westsidedlo) September 14, 2021
What is my perfect crime? @nfhs2022 #NFID22 @rainnwilson pic.twitter.com/36OdlvsmF6
— Noah Leib (@thenoahleib) September 14, 2021
“My Spidey senses are tingling” #NFID22 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Nm44AstHLJ
— Michael (@Michael_Davis04) September 14, 2021
Se divirtieron tanto que algunos profesores decidieron participar.
I threatened for years….I bring you @britneyspears #FreeBritney #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/oKOgDgicNY
— NFHS Engineering (@NFHSEngArch) September 14, 2021
Moon walking my way through senior year🕺🏽#NFID22 pic.twitter.com/D6zClB7LNG
— Buffy (@AbsoluteIgnora1) September 14, 2021
Have a blessed day 🙏 #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/16OYgcAXhx
— Francis Dally (@FrancisDally123) September 14, 2021
“ MY HAIR IT DONT MOVE” #NFID22 @theshaderoom pic.twitter.com/GXdA4wtXUJ
— richhaze ♕ (@yallknowhaze) September 14, 2021
we have to talk about liberating minds as well as liberating society… or whatever Angela Davis said #NFID22 @NFHS2022 #AngelaDavis #BLM @blackgirlsrock pic.twitter.com/Y6spyxJbZY
— Darielle Moore (@elledarii) September 14, 2021
“senior year… hmmm… interesting” #NFID22 @MirandaCosgrove pic.twitter.com/HPRTfN8UXE
— Courtney Cohen (@CourtneyCohen_) September 14, 2021
I just wish summer could never end @_AlexHirsch #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/QEBcysvqs3
— Naomi (@na01717) September 14, 2021
Can we fix it? #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/THBX5SDPeq
— Josh Weingarden (@JoshWeingarden) September 14, 2021
Jelly poppers? dont mind if i do, yk how i like jelly #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/IO2geBEIXh
— ahri🍄 (@hateitherelol69) September 14, 2021
“Smoking them on and off the track like shacarri” #NFID22 #shacarririchardson #thatgirl pic.twitter.com/q0DjoXv4Dv
— Miylah😭 (@miylah__) September 14, 2021
Un estudiante grabó un TikTok con los mejores disfraces.
@notfoundjesswe are pretty cool, i know. ##fyp ##KeepItRealMeals ##AEJeansHaveFun ##fypシ ##NFID2022♬ Day ‘N' Nite (Remix) – Kid Cudi
h/t: [Bored Panda]
