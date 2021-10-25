Inicio / Humor

Esta preparatoria deja que los estudiantes de último año salgan disfrazados en la foto de su credencial

Por Regina Sienra. 25 de octubre de 2021

El último año de la preparatoria es uno que muchas personas nunca olvidan. Desde el baile hasta la ceremonia de graduación, está lleno de memorias de principio a fin. Entre esas tradiciones y formalidades, hay muchas actividades divertidas y extravagantes, como lo que hacen los estudiantes de último año de la Preparatoria North Farmington en Michigan, Estados Unidos. En esta escuela hay una costumbre que emociona a todos los que están por terminar sus estudios. Cada año, quienes están por graduarse son alentados a disfrazarse para la foto de su credencial. Los alumnos que se graduarán de North Farmington en 2022 echaron a volar su imaginación, y sus divertidos y originales disfraces seguro te inspirarán para lucirte este Halloween. Algunos profesores vieron tan buenas ideas que también quisieron participar.

Al igual que los estudiantes de años anteriores, los futuros graduados encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares. Desde personajes famosos de televisión y películas hasta celebridades y recreaciones de memes, es genial ver cuánto se divirtieron con este proyecto. Algunos estudiantes incluso llevaron su idea al siguiente nivel y se coordinaron con un amigo para duplicar la diversión. Hay muchos dúos dinámicos en las fotografías, como Sirenoman y el Chico Percebe de Bob Esponja, así como Wayne y Garth de Wayne’s World. ¡Y hay mucho más de donde vino eso!

A continuación, ve algunas de las fotos más divertidas de las credenciales de los estudiantes de la Preparatoria North Farmington. Si quieres ver aún más imágenes, visita el perfil de NFHS Seniors en Twitter o explora el hashtag #NFID22.

Cada año, los estudiantes de último grado la Preparatoria North Farmington, en Estados Unidos, se disfrazan para la foto de su credencial.

Desde caricaturas hasta memes, los estudiantes encontraron inspiración en muchos lugares.

Se divirtieron tanto que algunos profesores decidieron participar.

Un estudiante grabó un TikTok con los mejores disfraces.

@notfoundjesswe are pretty cool, i know. ##fyp ##KeepItRealMeals ##AEJeansHaveFun ##fypシ ##NFID2022♬ Day ‘N' Nite (Remix) – Kid Cudi

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Artículos relacionados:

Estos estudiantes de preparatoria se disfrazaron para la foto de sus credenciales escolares

Estas 7 amigas se disfrazaron de personajes de Ben Stiller para seguir su tradición de Halloween

Este adorable perro terranova usa un disfraz diferente cada día durante la cuarentena

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra es colaboradora y redactora en español para My Modern Met. Periodista y traductora originaria de la Ciudad de México. Es egresada de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, donde cursó la licenciatura en Ciencias de la Comunicación con especialidad en Periodismo. Su pasión por escribir sobre las artes visuales, la música, el cine, la literatura y el teatro ha dado vida a una carrera de casi 10 años en diversos medios culturales de México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Lee todos los artículos de Regina Sienra
HAZTE MIEMBRO DE
MY MODERN MET
Como miembro, te unirás a nuestro esfuerzo por apoyar las artes.
HAZTE MIEMBRO
Descubre los beneficios
PRODUCTOS DESTACADOS MÁS PRODUCTOS
Vintage Scarf
por Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
por Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
por Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
por Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
MÁS PRODUCTOS

ARTÍCULOS RELACIONADOS

Un cazador encuentra una GoPro perdida llena de videos grabados por un oso curioso
Brillantes ‘cosplays’ imitan a personajes de la cultura pop con casi nada de presupuesto
El ingenioso empaque de estos panecillos los transforma en abdominales marcados
Un gato toma una siesta en la maqueta de un pueblo y parece un gigante adorable
Orangután se prueba unos lentes de sol tirados accidentalmente por una turista
Científicos encuentran a un Bob Esponja y Patricio de verdad en las profundidades del océano Atlántico

CONTENIDO PATROCINADO

MÁS EN MY MODERN MET EN ESPAÑOL

Mujer revela que su gato es el ladrón del barrio con un divertido cartel y devuelve las cosas robadas
Hombre se toma una tierna ‘selfie’ con un quokka, que luego no deja de seguirlo
Papá pone a sus hijos en situaciones “peligrosas” con Photoshop para mostrarle a su novia que están bien
Este artista inserta personajes de ‘Los Simpson’ en pinturas famosas
Patente original pone fin al debate de cómo se debe poner el rollo de papel higiénico
Adolescente se muda accidentalmente a un complejo para ancianos, pero adora su nuevo hogar

My Modern Met en Español

Celebrando la creatividad y promoviendo una cultura positiva destacando lo mejor que el ser humano tiene que ofrecer, desde lo divertido hasta lo profundo e inspirador.