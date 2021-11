Delicadas esculturas de papel cortado muestran los efectos del cambio climático en el coral

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store , and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast . As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag . She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.