Ce Lycée a Laissé Ses Élèves Se Déguiser Pour Leur Photo De Rentrée, Le Résultat Est Hilarant

La dernière année du lycée est une année que beaucoup de gens n'oublient jamais. Aux États-Unis, du bal de fin d’année à la remise des diplômes, il est rempli de jalons mémorables du début à la fin. Mélangé à ces traditions plus formelles, il y a aussi beaucoup de choses amusantes et farfelues – et les élèves du lycée North Farmington à Farmington Hills dans le Michigan ont une tradition tout à fait unique. Chaque année, les pensionnaires de dernière année sont encouragés à se déguiser pour leurs photos de rentrée. La promotion de North Farmington en 2022 n'a pas déçu, et les costumes créatifs et hilarants étaient au rendez-vous ! Certains enseignants ont même participé à l'action.
Comme les élèves des années précédentes, la classe de terminale NFHS de 2022 s'est inspirée d'une grande variété de sources. Des personnages de télévision et de cinéma bien connus aux célébrités et aux reconstitutions de mèmes hilarants, c'est formidable de voir à quel point ils se sont amusés. Certains étudiants sont devenus très créatifs et ont même coordonné leurs déguisements. Plusieurs duos dynamiques font leur apparition, dont L'Homme sirène et Bernard l'ermite de Bob l'éponge ainsi que Wayne et Garth de Wayne's World … et plus encore.
Faites défiler pour voir quelques-unes des photos de rentrée du lycée North Farmington les plus drôles de cette année. Pour découvrir encore plus, consultez la page Twitter de NFHS Seniors ou recherchez le hashtag #NFID22.
life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them. -the pet detective @JimCarrey #NFID22
— Dillon Saleh (@DillonSaleh) September 14, 2021
Oooh, no, Harry, remember your tea leaves! #NFID22
— Lucky (@Ilakiyarrr) September 14, 2021
"We're not worthy!😭"Excellent!🤩"#NFID22 #Wayne #WaynesWorld #Garth
— Luke Hartley (@lukezx10) September 14, 2021
"Stupid is as stupid does." – Forrest Gump.#NFID22
— Zach Latimer (@LatimerZach) September 14, 2021
"The only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany's." #NFID22 #BreakfastWithTiffany
— alexis jett (@alexisjett3) September 14, 2021
WHY…ARE…YOU…SLEEPING?!? #NFID22
— Emma Belanger (@Itsemmabelanger) September 14, 2021
You really think I wouldn't choose the queen to dress up as for #NFID22 ?? As if!
— I M A N I (@IamfaithImani) September 14, 2021
"Don't be a baby. I know what I'm doing". #NFID22 #addamsfamily
— Ella McNeece (@EllaMcneece) September 14, 2021
"Mulan you will NEVER bring your family honor" #NFID22
— jess💍. (@jessicawang23) September 14, 2021
"The thing is, I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I'm Cruella."#NFID22
— Nimah Nadeem (@NemoWeemo) September 14, 2021
"I NEED A HERO" #NFID22
— Leah (@Leah09086642) September 14, 2021
"oh dear, i do wish i hadn't cried so much!" #nfid22
— emma (@emmaanzivino) September 14, 2021
"Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, unite!" #NFID22
— Joshk (@JoshTheBloshh) September 14, 2021
"SPONGEBOB what's going on in here!!!" #NFID22
— Aalleyah Fysudeen (@AFysudeen) September 14, 2021
"Maybe I don't need your diploma! Wait! I said maybe!!" #NFID22
— Felicity Labadie (@LabadieFelicity) September 14, 2021
Checkmate♟#NFID22
— lucy (@lucinaelaz) September 14, 2021
we aren't next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22
— hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021
"sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface…far beneath, in some cases" #NFID22
— rachel (@Rachelpetrus_) September 14, 2021
"Somebody call the cops, cause it's got to be illegal to look that good!"#NFID22
— Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021
Jesse we need to pass this class for graduation. #nfid22
— bread bread (@BBourgoise) September 14, 2021
I may not be a very good boyfriend, but I'm a damn good babysitter. #NFID22
— Eli (@eliworthing) September 14, 2021
"HONEY! WHERE'S MY SUPERSUIT?" #NFID22 #frozone
— Westside Dlo (@westsidedlo) September 14, 2021
What is my perfect crime? #NFID22
— Noah Leib (@thenoahleib) September 14, 2021
"My Spidey senses are tingling" #NFID22
— Michael (@Michael_Davis04) September 14, 2021
I threatened for years….I bring you @britneyspears #FreeBritney #NFID22
— NFHS Engineering (@NFHSEngArch) September 14, 2021
Moon walking my way through senior year🕺🏽#NFID22
— Buffy (@AbsoluteIgnora1) September 14, 2021
Have a blessed day 🙏 #NFID22
— Francis Dally (@FrancisDally123) September 14, 2021
" MY HAIR IT DONT MOVE" #NFID22
— richhaze ♕ (@yallknowhaze) September 14, 2021
we have to talk about liberating minds as well as liberating society… or whatever Angela Davis said #NFID22 #AngelaDavis #BLM
— Darielle Moore (@elledarii) September 14, 2021
"senior year… hmmm… interesting" #NFID22
— Courtney Cohen (@CourtneyCohen_) September 14, 2021
I just wish summer could never end #NFID22
— Naomi (@na01717) September 14, 2021
Can we fix it? #NFID22
— Josh Weingarden (@JoshWeingarden) September 14, 2021
Jelly poppers? dont mind if i do, yk how i like jelly #NFID22
— ahri🍄 (@hateitherelol69) September 14, 2021
"Smoking them on and off the track like shacarri" #NFID22 #shacarririchardson
— Miylah😭 (@miylah__) September 14, 2021
Un élève a décidé d'enregistrer un TikTok mettant en vedette certains des meilleurs costumes de la journée.
@notfoundjesswe are pretty cool, i know. ##fyp ##KeepItRealMeals ##AEJeansHaveFun ##fypシ ##NFID2022♬ Day ‘N' Nite (Remix) – Kid Cudi
Remerciements : [Bored Panda]
