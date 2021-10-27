Ce Lycée a Laissé Ses Élèves Se Déguiser Pour Leur Photo De Rentrée, Le Résultat Est Hilarant

La dernière année du lycée est une année que beaucoup de gens n'oublient jamais. Aux États-Unis, du bal de fin d’année à la remise des diplômes, il est rempli de jalons mémorables du début à la fin. Mélangé à ces traditions plus formelles, il y a aussi beaucoup de choses amusantes et farfelues – et les élèves du lycée North Farmington à Farmington Hills dans le Michigan ont une tradition tout à fait unique. Chaque année, les pensionnaires de dernière année sont encouragés à se déguiser pour leurs photos de rentrée. La promotion de North Farmington en 2022 n'a pas déçu, et les costumes créatifs et hilarants étaient au rendez-vous ! Certains enseignants ont même participé à l'action.

Comme les élèves des années précédentes, la classe de terminale NFHS de 2022 s'est inspirée d'une grande variété de sources. Des personnages de télévision et de cinéma bien connus aux célébrités et aux reconstitutions de mèmes hilarants, c'est formidable de voir à quel point ils se sont amusés. Certains étudiants sont devenus très créatifs et ont même coordonné leurs déguisements. Plusieurs duos dynamiques font leur apparition, dont L'Homme sirène et Bernard l'ermite de Bob l'éponge ainsi que Wayne et Garth de Wayne's World … et plus encore.

Faites défiler pour voir quelques-unes des photos de rentrée du lycée North Farmington les plus drôles de cette année. Pour découvrir encore plus, consultez la page Twitter de NFHS Seniors ou recherchez le hashtag #NFID22.

Chaque année, les élèves de dernière année du lycée North Farmington attendent avec impatience une tradition amusante et farfelue. Ils se déguisent pour leurs photos de rentrée !

life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them. -the pet detective @JimCarrey #NFID22 @nfhs_2022 pic.twitter.com/LSzZHWse6V — Dillon Saleh (@DillonSaleh) September 14, 2021

“The only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany’s.” #NFID22 #BreakfastWithTiffany #audreyhepburn pic.twitter.com/vV2lxPkLxu — alexis jett (@alexisjett3) September 14, 2021

You really think I wouldn't choose the queen to dress up as for #NFID22 ?? As if! @staceydash pic.twitter.com/ZF8UU1E8hd — I M A N I (@IamfaithImani) September 14, 2021

Les costumes intelligents et créatifs qu'ils proposent ne déçoivent pas.

we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1 — hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021

“Somebody call the cops, cause it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”#NFID22 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/dCEVNv0YM4 — Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021

Qu'il s'agisse d'imiter des personnages de télévision et du cinéma ou des célébrités et des mèmes, il est clair qu'ils se sont beaucoup amusés. Certains enseignants sont même entrés dans l'action.

Jelly poppers? dont mind if i do, yk how i like jelly #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/IO2geBEIXh — ahri🍄 (@hateitherelol69) September 14, 2021

Un élève a décidé d'enregistrer un TikTok mettant en vedette certains des meilleurs costumes de la journée.

Remerciements : [Bored Panda]

Articles Similaires :

Son Frère Lui Réalise Une Incroyable Robe De Bal De Promo Après Avoir Découvert Que Ses Parents Ne Pouvaient Pas En Louer Une

Un Enseignant Construit une Scène de Remise des Diplômes Mobile Pour Que ses Élèves Puissent Recevoir leurs Diplômes

Les Photos Spontanées de cet Enseignant Capturent la Culture Rebelle des Jeunes des Années 1970