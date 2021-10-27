Accueil / Humour

Ce Lycée a Laissé Ses Élèves Se Déguiser Pour Leur Photo De Rentrée, Le Résultat Est Hilarant

Par Leyla Hattabi. Le 27 Octobre 2021
NFHS photo de rentrée 2022

Photo : @lucinaelaz

La dernière année du lycée est une année que beaucoup de gens n'oublient jamais. Aux États-Unis, du bal de fin d’année à la remise des diplômes, il est rempli de jalons mémorables du début à la fin. Mélangé à ces traditions plus formelles, il y a aussi beaucoup de choses amusantes et farfelues – et les élèves du lycée North Farmington à Farmington Hills dans le  Michigan ont une tradition tout à fait unique. Chaque année, les pensionnaires de dernière année sont encouragés à se déguiser pour leurs photos de rentrée. La promotion de North Farmington en 2022 n'a pas déçu, et les costumes créatifs et hilarants étaient au rendez-vous ! Certains enseignants ont même participé à l'action.

Comme les élèves des années précédentes, la classe de terminale NFHS de 2022 s'est inspirée d'une grande variété de sources. Des personnages de télévision et de cinéma bien connus aux célébrités et aux reconstitutions de mèmes hilarants, c'est formidable de voir à quel point ils se sont amusés. Certains étudiants sont devenus très créatifs et ont même coordonné leurs déguisements. Plusieurs duos dynamiques font leur apparition, dont L'Homme sirène et Bernard l'ermite de Bob l'éponge ainsi que Wayne et Garth de Wayne's World … et plus encore.

Faites défiler pour voir quelques-unes des photos de rentrée du lycée North Farmington les plus drôles de cette année. Pour découvrir encore plus, consultez la page Twitter de NFHS Seniors ou recherchez le hashtag #NFID22.

Chaque année, les élèves de dernière année du lycée North Farmington attendent avec impatience une tradition amusante et farfelue. Ils se déguisent pour leurs photos de rentrée !

Les costumes intelligents et créatifs qu'ils proposent ne déçoivent pas.

Qu'il s'agisse d'imiter des personnages de télévision et du cinéma ou des célébrités et des mèmes, il est clair qu'ils se sont beaucoup amusés. Certains enseignants sont même entrés dans l'action.

Un élève a décidé d'enregistrer un TikTok mettant en vedette certains des meilleurs costumes de la journée.

@notfoundjesswe are pretty cool, i know. ##fyp ##KeepItRealMeals ##AEJeansHaveFun ##fypシ ##NFID2022♬ Day ‘N' Nite (Remix) – Kid Cudi

Remerciements : [Bored Panda]

Leyla Hattabi

Leyla Hattabi est rédactrice/contributrice à My Modern Met. Elle est titulaire d'une licence en histoire de l'Université de Southampton. Leyla a travaillé dans des musées indépendants de Londres, avec une spécialisation en histoire de la publicité et de la musique. Quand elle n’écrit pas, elle aime faire de la musique, se perdre dans un livre et profiter de la vie animée à Londres.
Lire tous les articles de Leyla Hattabi
