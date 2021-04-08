Inicio / Fotografía / Fotografía de vida silvestre

Mira las mágicas imágenes finalistas del concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021

Por Regina Sienra. 8 de abril de 2021
Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Eurasian nuthatch” por Mark Williams. (Foto: © Mark Williams/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Los fotógrafos de vida silvestre tienen la oportunidad de tomar imágenes muy emocionantes, y los finalistas del concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 no son la excepción. Desde un enfrentamiento entre un águila y un zorro hasta un tierno patito esponjoso que explora su estanque, la galería de este año es una colección de momentos mágicos en el reino animal.

Fotógrafos de 73 países inscribieron más de 22,000 imágenes al concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021. De acuerdo con Will Nicholls, director de la competencia, “el estándar de las fotografías era increíblemente alto, y ver la diversidad de especies fue grandioso”. Las imágenes ganadoras en categorías como “Comportamiento de aves” y “Blanco y negro” serán anunciadas, junto con el resto de los ganadores, en septiembre de 2021. Además de recibir el título de Bird Photographer of the Year (Fotógrafo de aves del año), el fotógrafo ganador se llevará a casa un premio en efectivo de 5,000 libras (unos 6,900 dólares). Las imágenes finalistas—y las menciones honoríficas del concurso de este año—también serán incluidas en un libro de arte disponible en el sitio web de BPOTY.

Los talentosos finalistas incluyen al fotógrafo James Wilcox, quien capturó un dulce momento entre un joven ostrero americano y su progenitor, que abre un crustáceo con la fuerza de su pico. Otros encuentros emplumados documentados en estas imágenes son menos amigables. La toma de Fahad Alenezi de un águila marina de cola blanca defendiendo su presa de un zorro es un momento dramático y revelador sobre una cadena alimentaria competitiva. El poder y la gracia están en plena exhibición, como en la impresionante imagen de Li Ying Lou de grullas de Manchuria bailando con otras aves en la nieve.

Para estar al día con la competencia Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 y descubrir al ganador de la edición 2021, visita el sitio web de BPOTY. Si quieres saber más sobre conservación, echa un vistazo al proyecto Birds on the Brink.

El concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 ha anunciado sus imágenes finalistas. Deslízate hacia abajo para verlas.

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Great cormorant” por Tzahi Finkelstein. (Foto: © Tzahi Finkelstein/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Black-and-white warbler” por Raymond Hennessy. (Foto: © Raymond Hennessy/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“American Oystercatcher” por James Wilcox. (Foto: © James Wilcox/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Black-tailed godwits” por Anupam Chakraborty. (Foto: © Anupam Chakraborty/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalistas

“Black-crowned night-heron” por Daphne Wong. (Foto: © Daphne Wong/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Great cormorant” por Irma Szabo. (Foto: © Irma Szabo/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Tufted duck” por Brad James. (Foto: © Brad James/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Fiery-throated Hummingbird” por Gail Bisson. (Foto: © Gail Bisson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Mallard duck” por Zdeněk Jakl. (Foto: © Zdeněk Jakl/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Long-tailed tit” por Irene Waring. (Foto: © Irene Waring/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Great grey owl” por Scott Suriano. (Foto: © Scott Suriano/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird and Wildlife Photography

“White-tailed sea-eagle” por Fahad Alenezi. (Foto: © Fahad Alenezi/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Red-crowned crane” por Li Ying Lou. (Foto: © Li Ying Lou/Bird Photographer of the Year)

fotografia de aves

“Atlantic puffin” por Øyvind Pedersen. (Foto: © Øyvind Pedersen/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalistas

“European shag” por Brian Matthews. (Foto: © Brian Matthews/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalistas

“Emperor penguins” por Thomas Vijayan. (Foto: © Thomas Vijayan/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalistas

“Bar-tailed Godwit” por Mario Suarez Porras. (Foto: © Mario Suarez Porras/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalistas

“Hooded crane” por Taku Ono. (Foto: © Taku Ono/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

Sin título, por Gábor Li. (Foto: © Gábor Li/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Southern giant petrel” por Eirik Grønningsæter. (Foto: © Eirik Grønningsæter/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Swallow” por David White. (Foto: © David White/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Grey herons”por Terry Whittaker. (Foto: © Terry Whittaker/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird and Wildlife Photography

“Mute swan” por Diana Schmies. (Foto: © Diana Schmies/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Red-billed oxpecker” por Daniela Anger. (Foto: © Daniela Anger/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Hamerkop” por Daniel Zhang. (Foto: © Daniel Zhang/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Gentoo penguin” por Tom Schandy. (Foto: © Tom Schandy/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Southern rockhopper penguin” por Mark Sisson. (Foto: © Mark Sisson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

BPOTY 2021 Finalists

“Eurasian jackdaw” por Amanda Cook. (Foto: © Amanda Cook/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Mute swan” por Andy Parkinson. (Foto: © Andy Parkinson/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Photo Contest

“Squacco heron” por Aguti Antonio. (Foto: © Aguti Antonio/Bird Photographer of the Year)

Bird Photographer of the Year: Sitio web | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met obtuvo permiso de Bird Photographer of the Year para reproducir estas imágenes.

