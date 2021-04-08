Mira las mágicas imágenes finalistas del concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021

Los fotógrafos de vida silvestre tienen la oportunidad de tomar imágenes muy emocionantes, y los finalistas del concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 no son la excepción. Desde un enfrentamiento entre un águila y un zorro hasta un tierno patito esponjoso que explora su estanque, la galería de este año es una colección de momentos mágicos en el reino animal.

Fotógrafos de 73 países inscribieron más de 22,000 imágenes al concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021. De acuerdo con Will Nicholls, director de la competencia, “el estándar de las fotografías era increíblemente alto, y ver la diversidad de especies fue grandioso”. Las imágenes ganadoras en categorías como “Comportamiento de aves” y “Blanco y negro” serán anunciadas, junto con el resto de los ganadores, en septiembre de 2021. Además de recibir el título de Bird Photographer of the Year (Fotógrafo de aves del año), el fotógrafo ganador se llevará a casa un premio en efectivo de 5,000 libras (unos 6,900 dólares). Las imágenes finalistas—y las menciones honoríficas del concurso de este año—también serán incluidas en un libro de arte disponible en el sitio web de BPOTY.

Los talentosos finalistas incluyen al fotógrafo James Wilcox, quien capturó un dulce momento entre un joven ostrero americano y su progenitor, que abre un crustáceo con la fuerza de su pico. Otros encuentros emplumados documentados en estas imágenes son menos amigables. La toma de Fahad Alenezi de un águila marina de cola blanca defendiendo su presa de un zorro es un momento dramático y revelador sobre una cadena alimentaria competitiva. El poder y la gracia están en plena exhibición, como en la impresionante imagen de Li Ying Lou de grullas de Manchuria bailando con otras aves en la nieve.

Para estar al día con la competencia Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 y descubrir al ganador de la edición 2021, visita el sitio web de BPOTY. Si quieres saber más sobre conservación, echa un vistazo al proyecto Birds on the Brink.

El concurso Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 ha anunciado sus imágenes finalistas. Deslízate hacia abajo para verlas.

