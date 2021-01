Esta increíble rana es tan grande que la gente duda si es real

This #frog is doing the rounds on social media. It’s a Blunt-headed Burrowing Frog (Glyphoglossus molossus). Native to drier parts of mainland SE Asia, this species spends most of its life underground, waiting for rain- they’ve a great shape for burrowing & conserving water. https://t.co/oic1ymL5MX

— Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) January 7, 2021