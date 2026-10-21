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Hand-Painted Porcelain Sculpture Celebrates Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th Anniversary

By Regina Sienra on October 21, 2026

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 35th anniversary. To mark the occasion, video games, comic books, and limited-edition merchandise have been announced, sparking excitement among fans young and old. But out of all the releases and homages, there’s one creation in particular that echoes Sonic’s staying power and his attachment to Japanese culture. Luxury porcelain brand YOYOYO has unveiled a porcelain figure of Sonic the Hedgehog, brought to life using traditional sculpture and painting techniques.

The piece, named Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue, draws from Arita Ware, Japan’s oldest porcelain style, dating back to the 17th century. “With respect for each other’s history and craftsmanship, this is meant to be passed down to generations 100 years from now and beyond,” says YOYOYO about the Sonic sculpture. “We deliver this supreme craft, where tradition and the future intersect, from Japan to the world.”

The sculpture captures Sonic running at max speed, creating an infinity symbol with his legs. The design was sculpted by Hizen Yoshida of 224porcelain, who blended 400-year-old methods with 3D printing. Since this isn’t a regular piece, creating Sonic proved to be challenging. Repeated firing tests and pieces that were discarded at the clay stage—a tough endeavor, given only one or two pieces can be shaped per day by a single craftsman—are a testament to the craftsman’s quest for perfection.

The character’s signature color was then translated onto the material through Gosu, also known as “eternal blue.” This natural blue mineral pigment features cobalt as its main component, helping it keep its intensity for centuries. The Risou Kiln artisans added it with impressive precision on the curved surfaces. Rather than making it a solid color, the pigment was applied on traditional geometrical patterns such as Shippo (overlapping interconnected circles), Seigaiha (ocean wave-like concentric arcs), and Yagasuri (interlocking “V” shapes that evoke the tips of arrows). These intricate motifs are a perfect fit for Sonic, as they carry meanings of power, adventure, and determination.

Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue is limited to 50 pieces, priced at ¥1 million (about $6,322) each. Five were sold on a first come, first serve basis at the SONIC the Exhibition – ACROSS GENERATIONS event held at Ikebukuro PARCO, where they were featured. The rest were sold via a lottery.

Japanese luxury porcelain brand YOYOYO has unveiled a porcelain figure of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

This limited-edition sculpture was brought to life using traditional sculpture and painting techniques.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

The piece, named Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue, draws from Arita Ware, Japan’s oldest porcelain style.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

“With respect for each other’s history and craftsmanship, this is meant to be passed down to generations 100 years from now and beyond,” says YOYOYO.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

The sculpture captures Sonic running at max speed, creating an infinity symbol with his legs.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

The design was sculpted by Hizen Yoshida of 224porcelain and painted by Risou Kiln artisans.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

Rather than making it a solid color, the pigment was applied on traditional geometrical patterns such as Shippo, Seigaiha, and Yagasuri.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue is limited to 50 pieces, priced at ¥1 million each.

Sonic the Hedgehog x YOYOYO Japanese ceramic sculpture

YOYOYO: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by YOYOYO.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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