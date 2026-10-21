Hand-Painted Porcelain Sculpture Celebrates Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th Anniversary

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 35th anniversary. To mark the occasion, video games, comic books, and limited-edition merchandise have been announced, sparking excitement among fans young and old. But out of all the releases and homages, there’s one creation in particular that echoes Sonic’s staying power and his attachment to Japanese culture. Luxury porcelain brand YOYOYO has unveiled a porcelain figure of Sonic the Hedgehog, brought to life using traditional sculpture and painting techniques.

The piece, named Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue, draws from Arita Ware, Japan’s oldest porcelain style, dating back to the 17th century. “With respect for each other’s history and craftsmanship, this is meant to be passed down to generations 100 years from now and beyond,” says YOYOYO about the Sonic sculpture. “We deliver this supreme craft, where tradition and the future intersect, from Japan to the world.”

The sculpture captures Sonic running at max speed, creating an infinity symbol with his legs. The design was sculpted by Hizen Yoshida of 224porcelain, who blended 400-year-old methods with 3D printing. Since this isn’t a regular piece, creating Sonic proved to be challenging. Repeated firing tests and pieces that were discarded at the clay stage—a tough endeavor, given only one or two pieces can be shaped per day by a single craftsman—are a testament to the craftsman’s quest for perfection.

The character’s signature color was then translated onto the material through Gosu, also known as “eternal blue.” This natural blue mineral pigment features cobalt as its main component, helping it keep its intensity for centuries. The Risou Kiln artisans added it with impressive precision on the curved surfaces. Rather than making it a solid color, the pigment was applied on traditional geometrical patterns such as Shippo (overlapping interconnected circles), Seigaiha (ocean wave-like concentric arcs), and Yagasuri (interlocking “V” shapes that evoke the tips of arrows). These intricate motifs are a perfect fit for Sonic, as they carry meanings of power, adventure, and determination.

Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue is limited to 50 pieces, priced at ¥1 million (about $6,322) each. Five were sold on a first come, first serve basis at the SONIC the Exhibition – ACROSS GENERATIONS event held at Ikebukuro PARCO, where they were featured. The rest were sold via a lottery.

Japanese luxury porcelain brand YOYOYO has unveiled a porcelain figure of Sonic the Hedgehog.

This limited-edition sculpture was brought to life using traditional sculpture and painting techniques.

The piece, named Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue, draws from Arita Ware, Japan’s oldest porcelain style.

“With respect for each other’s history and craftsmanship, this is meant to be passed down to generations 100 years from now and beyond,” says YOYOYO.

The sculpture captures Sonic running at max speed, creating an infinity symbol with his legs.

The design was sculpted by Hizen Yoshida of 224porcelain and painted by Risou Kiln artisans.

Rather than making it a solid color, the pigment was applied on traditional geometrical patterns such as Shippo, Seigaiha, and Yagasuri.

Sonic the Hedgehog Arita Ware Infinite Blue is limited to 50 pieces, priced at ¥1 million each.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by YOYOYO.