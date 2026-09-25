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Architect Tadao Ando Designed a Floating Library to Bring 2,000 Books to Children Across Japan’s Islands

By Sage Helene on September 25, 2026

Tadao Ando's Hon no Mori-go Floating Library

A floating library is bringing books directly to children across the islands of Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture. The Hon no Mori-go began operating on April 24, 2025, traveling through the Seto Inland Sea with about 2,000 books and creating opportunities for children to read, learn, and explore their island communities.

Architect Tadao Ando proposed the project to Kagawa in 2023 and later donated the vessel through his architectural firm. The boat spent roughly 20 years operating as a passenger vessel in the Seto Inland Sea before Ando’s team acquired and renovated it as a children’s library. Kagawa officially received the completed vessel in March 2025.

The name Hon no Mori-go, which translates roughly to “Book Forest,” connects the vessel to Ando’s Children’s Book Forest libraries in Osaka and Kobe. The Hon no Mori-go accommodates up to 12 passengers and includes about 2,000 books, while a rear deck and second-story observation deck extend the reading space outdoors.

The collection was developed specifically around the landscape and communities of the Seto Inland Sea. Its five themes explore life and nature, the wider world, the past and future, courage, and play. The books include picture books, children’s literature, illustrated guides, and other titles that encourage readers to think about the sea, history, nature, and life beyond Japan.

The Hon no Mori-go does more than bring books to port. When it visits an island, children can read aboard the vessel, join cruises and workshops, or take part in activities that connect books with the surrounding environment. The project also organizes reading events and delivers books to island communities.

The first voyage in April 2025 took the boat from Takamatsu to Ogijima, where local preschool and schoolchildren participated in a cruise around the island and a workshop to create an original bookshelf. With more than 6,000 books donated and the final collection selected with help from the Kagawa Prefectural Library and municipal libraries, the project is designed to give children opportunities to experience the sea and islands around them through reading and hands-on activities.

To learn more about the children’s library ship, visit the Hon no Mori-go website.

Renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed and donated a children’s library ship, called Hon no Mori-go, to bring a library experience to children across the islands of Kagawa Prefecture.

Hon no Mori-go Floating Children's Library by Tadao Ando

The floating library began sailing the Seto Inland Sea in April 2025 with about 2,000 books for children to read and explore.

Tadao Ando's Hon no Mori-go Floating Library

The boat travels between island communities with reading programs and activities that connect children with books and the world around them.

Diagram of Floating Library on Boat

Hon no Mori-go: Website | Instagram

Sources: Tadao Ando Designed & Donated a Floating Library that Delivers Books to Children; About the Children’s Library Ship Project

All images via Hon no Mori-go / Kagawa Prefecture.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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