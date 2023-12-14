Home / Nature

Felled Sycamore Gap Tree Shows Signs That It Will Regrow

By Margherita Cole on December 14, 2023
Sycamore Gap Tree Before it Was Cut Down

Sycamore Gap Tree before it was cut down (Photo: adfoto/Depositphotos)

The UK recently lost one of its iconic natural wonders—the Sycamore Gap Tree. The picturesque tree decorated the Northumberland countryside for hundreds of years, occupying unique space between two hills and just beside the ruins of Hadrian's wall. It was discovered purposefully felled a couple of months ago, in September, breaking the hearts of people everywhere. However, some good news has emerged, suggesting that a part of the 200-year-old tree will live on.

“[We] are encouraged by positive signs of life, and are hopeful that over 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings (scions) will be viable,” says Andy Jasper, the National Trust's director of gardens and parklands. He and a team will continue nurturing seeds and cuttings until they become healthy saplings. There is also still hope that the trunk of the sycamore gap tree will regrow, but it will be many years before it fills out the space left behind. Still, the news that not all is lost in such a beloved landmark is welcome after a tragic incident.

Although a teenager, two men in their 30s, and one man in his 60s were arrested at different points of the investigation, the police have released no further details on any of the suspects. Whoever is accused will face criminal charges for not only the tree, which belonged to the National Trust and Northumberland National Park, but also for damages to Hadrian's Wall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Currently the National Trust and Northumberland National Park are working together on the best way to regrow the tree and also make a tribute to the one that was lost.

h/t: [NPR]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
