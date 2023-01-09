Home / Resources

Download Nearly 70,000 Color Photos Showing Life Around the World in the Early 20th Century

By Jessica Stewart on January 9, 2023
Flower Seller in Early 20th Century France

A flower seller in Paris, France (1918)

One museum in France is changing the way we view the past thanks to its vast archive of color photographs from the early 20th century. The Albert Kahn Museum has made nearly 70,000 photographs available to the public at high resolution as part of its quest to digitize The Archives of the Planet project.

French banker Albert Kahn started the project in 1908 with the goal to photograph humanity around the world. The project continued until 1931, with Kahn hiring 12 professional photographers to travel to 50 countries. Not only did they take portraits of people and monuments, but they also documented important historical events like the Turkish War of Independence and the golden jubilee of Jagatjit Singh, the last ruling Maharaja of Kapurthala State.

After compiling 72,000 photos and videos, the project only came to a halt after the stock market crash of 1929 bankrupted Kahn. Since 1990, the Albert Kahn Museum has administered the collection. And while the photos were previously available online, a difficult web interface and low resolution made it difficult to fully enjoy the work.

Now, everything has been made easily available and the public can fully appreciate Kahn's documentation of a world that was coming into globalization. Through the Image Portal, visitors can enjoy a look at 80% of the Archives of the Planet. The only sticking point is the portal is in French, but it's well worth firing up Google Translate to peruse the images.

Nearly 70,000 photos from the Archives of the Planet are now available to download at high resolution.

Fayz Bey el Azm, a companion of Emir Faisal

Fayz Bey el Azm, a companion of Emir Faisal, in Quweira, Arabia (present-day Jordan) (1918)

Buddhist lama in Beijing, China

Buddhist lama in Beijing, China (1913)

French Front Line During World War I

France Front line trench at Le Hamel, Picardy (1915)

Market scene in Krusevac, Serbia

Market scene in Krusevac, Serbia (1913)

The images were taken between 1908 and 1931 in a project financed by French banker Albert Kahn.

A young woman splitting the betel leaf in Hanoi

A young woman splitting the betel leaf during the first phase of making a quid of betel in Hà-nôi, Tonkin, Indochina (1916)

Young Kurdish women in Mar Yakoub, Iraq

Young Kurdish women in Mar Yakoub, Iraq (1927)

Flower vendors for worshipers near Golden Temple of Sikhs in Amritsar, India

Flower vendors for worshipers near Golden Temple of Sikhs in Amritsar, India (1914)

A young carpet weaver in front of her loom in Algiers, Algeria

A young carpet weaver in front of her loom in Algiers, Algeria (1909 or 1910)

Senegalese sniper in Fez, Morocco

Senegalese sniper in Fez, Morocco (1913)

Albert Kahn Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Albert Kahn Museum (Public Domain).

Related Articles:

Early 20th Century Portraits Preserve the Heritage of Native Americans

How an Early 1900s Photographer Helped Change America as We Know It

Early 20th Century Photos of Japan Showcase the Detailed Process of Tea Production

117-Year-Old Color Postcards Reveal Everyday Life in Tunisia at the Turn of the Century

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Medieval List Reveals 1,065 Dog Names Suitable for the Historic Humans’ Pups
30 Best Photography Competitions To Elevate Your Craft
Valentine’s Day: The Unromantic Origins of This Romantic Holiday
80 Documentaries From Kino Lorber Are Free to Watch on YouTube
Librarian Archives All of the Things People Leave Behind in Books
10 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2023

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Get Creativity in Your Inbox When You Subscribe to My Modern Met’s Newsletters
Explore and Learn About Christmas Traditions Around the World
Message in a Bottle From 1887 Discovered Under Floorboards in Scotland
Eye-Opening Video Series Reveals How Fashion Has Changed Since Ancient Times
Online Comic Encyclopedia Features the Work of Over 14,000 Comic Artists
Scientists Use DNA To Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.