12 Pintoras famosas que todo amante del arte debe conocer

⠀ “Color is one of the great things in the world that makes life worth living…” – Georgia O’Keeffe⠀ ⠀ #GeorgiaOKeeffe #Flowers #OKeeffeInspired #Quotes #Art #Interpretation #ISaidWhatISaid ⠀ ⠀ Georgia O'Keeffe. Series I White & Blue Flower Shapes, 1919. Oil on board, 19 7/8 x 15 3/4 inches. Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Gift of The Georgia O'Keeffe Foundation. © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. [2006.5.87]