A major exhibition showcasing over two millennia of Korean art and culture has opened at the British Museum. Simply titled Korea, the show tends a bridge between Korea’s cultural past and creative present. To offer a richer experience to visitors, the museum has produced a special audio tour of the exhibit, led by two stars with Korean roots, actors Lee Byung-hun and Yerin Ha.

On the guided tour, both Lee and Ha provide exclusive commentary on some of the exhibit’s highlights and tell the stories behind the striking items on display. The exhibit features objects from the expansive art collection of the late Samsung Chairman, Lee Kun-Hee, following the donation of over 23,000 artworks he acquired throughout his life to Korea’s national museums. As such, Korea is regarded as the British Museum’s most important show on Korean art and history in more than 40 years.

Since the exhibit presents a unique opportunity to spotlight Korean heritage and how it has shaped contemporary cultural exports, the actors were selected for furthering Korean representation in the media. Lee Byung-hun starred in the movie No Other Choice, South Korea’s submission for the 2025 Academy Awards, in addition to lending his voice to villain Gwi-Ma in the world-renowned animated feature KPop Demon Hunters. Meanwhile, Ha, who is Korean-Australian, recently appeared in the fourth season of Bridgerton.

Lee has also been named ambassador to the Korea exhibition, making him the first person to take on the role of exhibition ambassador at the British Museum. With this choice, the team behind the show intends for the actor to help raise awareness about the exhibition in a moment when interest in Korean culture is at an all-time high.

“Many people know Korea through its films, music, and television today,” Lee says in a video for the British Museum. “I hope this exhibition helps people discover the thousands of years of history, creativity, and craftsmanship, that have shaped modern Korea. Whether it’s dramas, film, or music, we still find ways to weave our old traditions—things that have always been uniquely ours—into today’s content, and prevent them from fading away.”

To access the audio tour, visitors must download the British Museum app, and unlock the audio guide for a £4 ($5.35) donation. In addition to Lee and Ha’s narration, the guided tour also features images and videos that visitors can browse at their own pace before, during, or after their visit.

To learn more, visit the British Museum’s website.

Actors Lee Byung-hun and Yerin Ha have lent their voices to the guided audio tour of Korea, a new major exhibition at the British Museum.

On the guided tour, Lee and Ha provide exclusive commentary on some of the exhibit’s highlights and tell the stories behind the striking items on display.

Lee has also been named ambassador to the Korea exhibition, making him the first person to take on the role of exhibition ambassador at the British Museum.

Exhibition Information :

Korea

October 1, 2026–January 31, 2027

The Joseph Hotung Great Court Gallery at British Museum

Great Russell St, London, United Kingdom

British Museum: Website | Instagram

All images via British Museum.

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