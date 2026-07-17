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BTS Tour Stop in London Inspires British Museum To Launch Gallery Trail Spotlighting Korean Art

By Regina Sienra on July 17, 2026
BTS at the white house

Members of the K-pop boy band BTS at The White House. (Photo: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

The K-pop boy band BTS is in the middle of their triumphant ARIRANG World Tour, selling out stadiums across 23 countries. As such, their arrival to each different city has been met with widespread excitement not only by fans, but also by local communities who find joy in showing up for their followers. As part of the citywide celebrations in London, which hosted two BTS shows earlier this month, the British Museum is launching a BTS-inspired curated gallery trail spotlighting Korean art.

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Korea gallery trail features five objects closely tied to the themes on BTS’ latest record, ARIRANG. Named after a famous folk song often referred to as the unofficial national anthem of Korea, ARIRANG also draws from Korean heritage and cultural identity.

Exhibition curator Sang-ah Kim has represented these values with a reconstruction of a sarangbang, or scholar’s study, meant for learning, creativity, and conversation, built by contemporary Korean master craftsmen; a Moon jar, one of Korea’s most celebrated ceramic forms and somewhat of a metaphor to the two countries that make up the Korean peninsula; a gold earring that dates back to the first century CE, a testament to the deep-rooted Korean tradition of craftsmanship; and two roof tiles from Silla, a Korean kingdom that existed between 57 BCE and 935 CE.

The art trail also takes place around the upcoming exhibition Korea, kicking off this fall. The exhibit will feature pieces from the works bequeathed in 2021 by the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-Hee to the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, offering a comprehensive survey of 2,000 years of Korean creativity.

Fans can join the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Korea gallery trail experience around The Korea Foundation Gallery (Room 67) at the British Museum until July 23, 2026, although the museum notes the gallery will be closed July 13-17. To plan your visit, view more information on the British Museum website.

As part of the citywide celebrations around BTS’ London shows, the British Museum is launching a BTS-inspired curated gallery trail spotlighting Korean art.

British Museum

Photo: rostudio/Depositphotos

BTS: Instagram
British Museum: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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