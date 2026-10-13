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British Museum Extends Bayeux Tapestry Viewing Hours After Visitor Criticism

By Linnea Pejcha on October 13, 2026
Photo of line outside the British Museum.

Photo: padmak/Depositphotos

Waiting in line can be frustrating, regardless of how excited you are. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum, there has been criticism over just how long it takes for ticket holders to get inside, with some visitors waiting up to two hours to see the historic work and then feeling rushed once they finally make it in.

On September 10, the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opened and was met with blockbuster success, with tickets sold out through the end of 2026. But the demand has also created some problems. On September 30, hundreds of ticket holders were reportedly turned away after the museum closed early for a private event, sparking backlash over how the exhibition has been managed. The British Museum was also sued by a blind man over the lack of an audio-described way to experience the tapestry.

The museum has taken these criticisms into consideration and is now introducing several changes. Opening hours will be extended in an effort to keep lines from building throughout the day and to give visitors more breathing room. The museum clarified that the longer hours aren’t intended to sell more tickets, but rather to better manage the crowds already coming through the exhibition.

Other changes include clearer signage, additional seating, and a new audio guide. Anyone who was turned away because of the September 30 closure will also be offered a refund and priority access to book another time. The museum had already banned photography inside the exhibition shortly after it opened, after visitors taking photos were blamed for slowing down the flow of people through the gallery.

The extraordinary demand isn’t entirely surprising. The nearly 1,000-year-old Bayeux Tapestry is in Britain for the first time since it was created, while its usual home in Normandy undergoes renovations. Stretching roughly 230 feet long, the embroidered work tells the story of the Norman conquest of England and the Battle of Hastings in 1066. It will remain at the British Museum through July 11, 2027.

Due to visitor backlash, the British Museum has extended its opening hours for viewing the Bayeux Tapestry.

Photo of the Bayeux Tapestry.

Photo: romrodinka /Depositphotos

Source: British Museum announces changes in bid to lower Bayeux Tapestry queues

Related Articles:

The Bayeux Tapestry Will Be Displayed in the UK for the First Time in Nearly 1,000 Years

British Museum Enforces a Photo Ban at Its Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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