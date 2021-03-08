Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Photographer Captures Portraits of “Childhood” From All Around the World

By Arnesia Young on March 8, 2021
Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

Though we all go through childhood, it's safe to say that not all childhood experiences are universal. Italian photographer Massimo Bietti travels around the globe experiencing unique cultures and snapping extraordinary portraits of childhood along the way. Each image captures intangible qualities that lend a sense of character and connection to his subjects. Whether in Ethiopia, Malaysia, or Papa New Guinea, the talented photographer manages to encapsulate the honest wonder and playful innocence that unites children around the world, regardless of their cultural background or everyday experiences.

Despite issues of poverty, lack of education, health, child labor, and violence that plague many parts of the world, more and more children are gaining the opportunity to experience a healthy childhood. According to the 2019 Global Childhood Report, more children today are afforded “a better chance than at any time in history to grow up healthy, educated and protected, with the opportunity to reach their full potential.” There is still a long way to go, but the future is much brighter for millions of children around the world.

Scroll down to see Bietti’s arresting images of childhood around the globe, and follow the photographer on Instagram to see even more of his incredible images.

Italian photographer Massimo Bietti travels the globe, snapping extraordinary portraits of what childhood looks like around the world.

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

Papua New Guinea

Children and Childhood Around the World

Vanuatu

Children and Childhood Around the World

South Sudan

Children and Childhood Around the World

Russia

Children and Childhood Around the World

India

Children and Childhood Around the World

Malaysia

The talented photographer encapsulates the honest wonder and playful innocence of children around the world in his arresting images.

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

Bangladesh

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

South Sudan

Children and Childhood Around the World

Madagascar

Whether playful or serious, the unique personalities of each of his subjects shine through.

Children and Childhood Around the World

Ethiopia

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

South Sudan

Children and Childhood Around the World

Ethiopia

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

Ethiopia

Children and Childhood Around the World

Ethiopia

Massimo Bietti Portrait Photography

Ethiopia

Massimo Bietti: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Massimo Bietti.

