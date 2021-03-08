Photographer Captures Portraits of “Childhood” From All Around the World

Though we all go through childhood, it's safe to say that not all childhood experiences are universal. Italian photographer Massimo Bietti travels around the globe experiencing unique cultures and snapping extraordinary portraits of childhood along the way. Each image captures intangible qualities that lend a sense of character and connection to his subjects. Whether in Ethiopia, Malaysia, or Papa New Guinea, the talented photographer manages to encapsulate the honest wonder and playful innocence that unites children around the world, regardless of their cultural background or everyday experiences.

Despite issues of poverty, lack of education, health, child labor, and violence that plague many parts of the world, more and more children are gaining the opportunity to experience a healthy childhood. According to the 2019 Global Childhood Report, more children today are afforded “a better chance than at any time in history to grow up healthy, educated and protected, with the opportunity to reach their full potential.” There is still a long way to go, but the future is much brighter for millions of children around the world.

Scroll down to see Bietti’s arresting images of childhood around the globe, and follow the photographer on Instagram to see even more of his incredible images.

Italian photographer Massimo Bietti travels the globe, snapping extraordinary portraits of what childhood looks like around the world.

The talented photographer encapsulates the honest wonder and playful innocence of children around the world in his arresting images.

Whether playful or serious, the unique personalities of each of his subjects shine through.

Massimo Bietti: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Massimo Bietti.

Related Articles :

Photographer Celebrates the Unique Bond Between Mothers and Children Around the World

Powerful Before-and-After Portraits of Kids Who Escaped Child Labor [Interview]

Empowering Children’s Books Remind Black Sons “They Are Every Good Thing” [Interview]

Interview: Kids Around the World Photographed Surrounded by Their Weekly Diet