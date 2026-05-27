Kind Aquarium Workers Save Young Sea Turtle’s Life by Removing Barnacles Covering Its Entire Body

Almost all sea turtle species are classified as threatened or endangered under the IUCN Red List. That’s why helping a turtle is not only the compassionate thing to do, but it’s also important for the future of these creatures. Luckily, the team at the The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi are doing just that. They recently shared how they helped a sea turtle covered in barnacles, saving its life.

As we’ve previously seen, barnacles may seem small and insignificant, but they can cause great damage to the turtles. They can add weight and block their eyes and nostrils, making it easier for predators to catch them. The sea turtle assisted by the aquarium was barely moving, so they quickly got to work. “Our team completed a full health assessment before beginning the barnacle removal,” they say in a now-viral video.

In the video, a veterinarian can be seen slowly but steadily removing the barnacles, one by one. Soon, the turtle’s shell recovers its dark green-gray shade. While the places where the barnacles injured the turtle can be seen, the animal seems to be in good spirits, flapping its arms after being run under the water tap and tickled by the staff. “Now that’s a real sign of positive energy,” they say.

The next step will be running further tests to identify any underlying conditions that led to the turtle being covered in barnacles. “Barnacles often attach when a turtle is already sick or weak,” the aquarium explains. And while it may be tempting to help a turtle like this if you ever encountered one, the team says that this has to be done by professionals as doing it carelessly can inflict more damage than good.

The team is no stranger to going the extra mile to help injured or distressed turtles. Other videos show them helping various turtles, including one with a sliced shell, another with a massive cyst on its head, and yet another of rescued baby sea turtles being nurtured before they are released into the ocean.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi boasts one of the largest wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and release programs in the Middle East. “In partnership with Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, our team rescues injured marine animals across the emirate. To date, we have rescued, rehabilitated, and released more than 1,300 sea turtles back into the wild,” the aquarium shares in the comments.

To stay up to date with the heartfelt interventions and efforts from this organization, make sure to follow The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi on Instagram and TikTok. If you’re ever in Abu Dhabi, you can also learn more about their labor by visiting the aquarium. You can plan your visit on their website.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi shared how they helped a sea turtle covered in barnacles, saving its life.

#TheNationalAquarium #MarineConservation #RescueRehabRelease #abudhabi ♬ original sound – TNAToks @thenationalaq He arrived covered in barnacles — skinny, exhausted, and in need of urgent help. After a full barnacle removal, he’s already feeling lighter and on the road to recovery. If you ever see a turtle in trouble, please contact us anytime. Your call can save a life. Come visit us at The National Aquarium to meet our rescued sea turtles as they recover before being released back into the ocean. #SeaTurtleRescue

The team is no stranger to going the extra mile to help injured or distressed turtles.

#Shieka #WildlifeRescue #MarineConservation #thenationalaquariumabudhabi #EuroPets #EAD #abudhabi #environmentalagencyabudhabi ♬ original sound – TNAToks @thenationalaq Another chapter in our turtle rescue story. Meet Shieka — our green sea turtle who needed a delicate surgery to get her second chance back in the ocean. With the incredible care of our vet Dr. Natassia and Dr. Jim from @europetsclinic Sharjah, who generously volunteered his expertise, the surgery was a success. Our doctors were able to remove the entire cyst at the back of her head — weighing 85 grams — giving Shieka a real shot at a healthy, wild future. This is more than just a procedure. It’s another story of care, dedication, and hope for our oceans — and we’re so proud to share it. Thank you to @environmentabudhabi and everyone who makes moments like this possible. #SeaTurtleRescue

Other videos show them helping a turtle with a sliced shell.

#SeaTurtle #NationalAquariumAD #RescueRehabRelease #Conservation ♬ original sound – TNAToks @thenationalaq Meet Kraken One of our most special rescue cases this year — found with a crack across his carapace, fighting through every challenge. Our team is using advanced negative pressure therapy to support his healing, giving him the best chance at recovery. Every rescue has a story. This is Kraken’s #WildlifeRescue

The also look after rescued baby sea turtles before they are released into the ocean.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi: Website | Instagram | TikTok

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