Home / Science / Health

Study Finds That Your Metabolism Doesn’t Drastically Slow Down Until You’re 60

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 17, 2021
Senior Couple Exercising In Park, Metabolism Declines after 60

Photo: MONKEYBUSINESS/DepositPhotos

Common wisdom has always held that our metabolism slows as we age. People often gain weight around middle age; scientists themselves have speculated this is influenced by a decline in our bodies' energy needs, which results in unintentional overeating. However, a new transnational study published in the esteemed journal Science suggests that our metabolism is actually incredibly stable between ages 20 and 60. After 60, the researchers discovered, it begins to consistently decline to a slower metabolism. This reorganization of our metabolic timeline will have huge impacts across medicine, dietary, and exercise science.

Researchers collaborating across 29 countries tested the metabolism of 6,421 people with an age range of 8 days old to 95 years old. To measure metabolism, the researchers used a mixture of heavy hydrogen and oxygen isotopes in water known as doubly labeled water. The isotopes were tracked through ingestion and elimination, giving the researchers the unique opportunity to measure the individual subject's daily energy expenditure. The researchers then normalized their findings by weight to create a pound-for-pound comparison of metabolism at every age.

The results surprised even the experienced scientists working on the experiment. At birth, a baby's metabolism is the same as the mother upon which it recently biologically depended. Their metabolic rate swiftly increases to a lifetime peak around age one. At this time, a baby's metabolism is 50% higher than it will be as an adult. This means the child's cells are burning energy at an exceptional rate.

From age one, the rate declines gently until age 20. Surprisingly, the researchers found no spikes of metabolism during the growth spurts and changes of puberty. Another shocking piece of data concerns the middle life. During adulthood from age 20 to 60, metabolism was incredibly stable. The researchers noted that this implies the bodily thickening associated with middle age is likely not due to metabolism slowing, but probably because of other psychological changes of aging.

After age 60, metabolism does begin to decline. The rate of energy burning decreases by about 0.7% a year. By their 90s, a person needs 26% fewer calories every day versus their needs at middle age. The cells slow their activities and muscle mass is reduced. In short, we begin life with racing metabolisms, spend much of our years stably consuming energy, and finish life by slowing down.

Why is this research important? Well, firstly it helps debunk commonly held ideas about metabolism's role in weight gain during adulthood. Secondly, data on metabolism can be critical to insuring medication is prescribed in the right dosages based on phase of life. Lastly, the data highlights the incredible importance of adequate nutrition in the first year of life, when a child's metabolism is racing to help with all the critical growth of that time period. This data should be used to influence policy on reducing child hunger and malnutrition around the world, as the effects of the first year of life reverberate through the body and mind for years to come.

An important, new transnational study has determined our metabolism is highest around age one, stable from age 20 to 60, and then declines in later life to a slower rate.

Family of All Ages and Metabolisms

Photo: YACOBCHUK1/DepositPhotos

h/t: [Science Alert, BBC]

Related Articles:

Sobering Study Finds That Overworking Killed 745,000 People in a Single Year

Iceland Tests Out a 4-Day Work Week and Meets Huge Success

Study Shows That Petting a Dog Can Have Long-Lasting Health Benefits

Research Finds Human Brains Can Easily Adapt to Controlling a Robotic “Third Thumb”

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iceland Tests Out a 4-Day Work Week and Meets Huge Success
Study Shows That Petting a Dog Can Have Long-Lasting Health Benefits
Research Finds Human Brains Can Easily Adapt to Controlling a Robotic “Third Thumb”
Sobering Study Finds That Overworking Killed 745,000 People in a Single Year
10 Years of Research Reveals That Listening To Nature Can Improve Your Overall Health
NHS England Rolls Out Gadget for Zapping Away Cluster Headache Pain

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

High School Senior Creates Color Changing Surgical Sutures That Alert Infection
Researchers Discover No Functional Difference Between Male and Female Brains, Debunking Neurosexism
Revolutionary Funeral Facility To Turn Humans Into Compost Is Now Open
Scientists Discover That Your Brain Stays Half Awake When You Sleep in a New Place
Enjoying Wine and Cheese Might Actually Help You Avoid Dementia Later in Life
Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.