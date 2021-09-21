Afghan Boys Are Using Social Media to Protest Taliban Banning Girls From Going to School

The Taliban have prohibited girls from secondary school in Afghanistan. In solidarity, many boys have been refusing to go to school themselves. “We don’t go to school without our sisters”, reads this sign. pic.twitter.com/BY2RXBFJdk — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) September 19, 2021

As the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, the extremist group has implemented its new education ministry. This has meant that middle and high school boys can now return to school, but the group mentions nothing about when girls of the same age might be able to return to their classes. In response to this obvious attempt to stifle the education of girls, young people are protesting the decision on social media.

The photos of kids online show them holding signs that share how they feel about the unfair and unequal treatment that girls are receiving under the Taliban rule. One of the most popular phrases, which has since become a hashtag for the cause, is: “We don’t go to school without our sisters.”

Many boys in Kabul are also showing solidarity by skipping school. “I didn’t go to school today to show my disagreement with the Taliban, and to protest them forbidding girls going to school,” one male student named Rohullah, said. “Women make up half the society. This shows that the Taliban haven’t changed. I will not show up at school until girls’ schools are open too.”

After taking power in August, the Taliban leaders had promised to support women’s education, although it would have to be in gender-segregated settings. Additionally, they assured that women would be able to work. But, there are now reports of women being kept home from work—only those in positions who cannot be replaced by men can still work.

Many women and girls are fleeing the country so they can continue their work and education. Some have been fortunate, as is the case of many members of the Afghan Dreamers, an all-girls robotics team. They have relocated to Mexico and Qatar.

Taliban has banned girls from secondary education in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, this brave young Afghan boys have joined a campaign: #WithoutMySisterIwillNotGoToSchool. These are the people who're taking enormous risks for change. #بدون_خواهرم_مکتب_نمیرم pic.twitter.com/o6qocRXauk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2021

