U.S. Government’s Recommended Thermostat Temperatures Have Absolutely Shocked Everyone

Much of the continental United States is under a heat advisory at the moment due to rising summer temperatures. In response to this, the U.S. Government recently released guidelines on what temperatures people should keep their thermostats at during the summer, recommending 78°F when you're home, 85°F when you're away, and 82°F when you're sleeping. However, these suggestions have sparked quite a bit of controversy online.

Many people feel that the proposed settings are way too high. In response, everyone has taken to the internet to lament the recommended temperatures and what it would mean to exist under such (literally) heated circumstances. “0% chance the people who came up with these recommendations actually use them in their homes,” said one person on X (formerly Twitter).

Most individuals agree that the high figures would make homes way too hot, especially for sleeping. One user has questioned, “Who amongst us can sleep in 82 degrees? This I need to understand.” Another person had even stronger words for the suggested temperatures, saying, “The entire town is going without power if I have to sleep at 82 degrees.”

You can read more of these scandalized but entertaining responses below.

The U.S. Government recently published recommendations on thermostat temperatures in people's homes for the summer. However, many people feel that the suggested temperatures are too hot, and have chimed in online.

Just know I’ll let the entire power grid go down and ruin all of our lives before my thermostat is set at 78°. pic.twitter.com/FFymWCzZ9U — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) June 19, 2024

0% chance the people who came up with these recommendations actually use them in their homes. — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) June 20, 2024

Some questioned the sleeping temperature recommendations of 82°F.

— Raising the temperature while you're sleeping goes against everything I know about getting a good night's sleep. pic.twitter.com/WX4XSSJ6RH — Eric H (@TesseractUnfold) June 20, 2024

82f when sleeping???? Yes, because I prefer to sleep in my own puddle of sweat. — Khryn Tzu (@Khryn_Tzu) June 20, 2024

Others pointed out that these suggestions may work in certain parts of the U.S. but definitely not hotter states.

78! Whoever said 78 does NOT live in a humid region. — Hiker Ron (@88state99) June 20, 2024

Well, it might be ok … if you live in Alaska. I live in freaking Florida. I'll be melting at 85º … — Leozera (@oleoizzo) June 20, 2024

You definitely don’t live in Arizona then. At 78, my bill in the summer is over $600. — Libertarian Mama (@LibertarianMama) June 20, 2024

Some people posited theories about a “big heat” conspiracy.

Big Heat wrote this https://t.co/JIBbmy4wtB — Jeff kemp (@Jkemp23) June 20, 2024

Others were simply flabbergasted, and opted to express their shock through all caps.

78 DO THEY WANT ME TO DIE https://t.co/gQjlt4Bmes — (@agustdtwo) June 20, 2024

I’LL BE DEAD BEFORE I SLEEP WHEN ITS 82 WHAT — RKwiftheplay (@RKwiftheplay) June 21, 2024

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles :

New Plant Hardiness Map Confirms Gardener Suspicions That the U.S. Has Gotten Warmer

Sony Develops Wearable Air Conditioner to Keep You Cool While on the Move

Ideal Road Trip Route That’ll Get You 70-Degree Weather Year-Round