Home / Archeology

Archaeologists Have Determined What Ancient Roman Wine Tasted Like

By Sarah Currier on March 31, 2024
Dolia in Ostia Antica

Dolia in Ostia Antica, Italy (Photo: AlMare via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The inhabitants of the ancient world routinely drank alcoholic beverages, as they were often safer than potentially polluted water. The ancient Romans were no different, as wine was a central part of their culture. By all estimates, they also drank a lot of it. Recently, archaeologists have been able to determine what their wine tasted like, allowing us to sense the flavor of the past.

According to a study published in Antiquity, Roman wine tasted somewhat spicy and smelled like “toasted bread, apples, roasted walnuts, and curry.” It typically had a unique orange tint in addition to its unique flavor, but the color of the wine could vary from white to golden to black, depending on the grapes used.

“By using the techniques we describe in our paper, the Romans were able to make much better, more tasty, and much more stable wines than is commonly assumed,” shared lead author and archeologist Dimitri Van Limbergen.

Traditionally, Roman wine was stored in dolia, large clay vessels that were partially buried in the ground. According to the researchers, this practice led to the spicy flavor of the wine, as the pH and temperature were well controlled as it aged.  Dolia were common in everyday Roman homes and are similar to vessels called qvevri, which are still used in traditional winemaking in Georgia.

This is a far cry from the stainless steel tanks that wine is often brewed in today, and researchers believe that the unique Roman choice of storage contributed to the wine's unique characteristics.

A recent study revealed that ancient Roman wine had a somewhat spicy flavor and smelled like “toasted bread, apples, roasted walnuts, and curry.”

Two Wine Glasses With The Coliseum In The Background

Photo: efesenko/Depositphotos

Romans fermented and stored their wine vessels called dolia, which are similar to earthenware pots still used in traditional winemaking in Georgia.

Traditional winemaking in Georgia

Qvevri being buried in a winery in Georgia. (Photo: Levan Gokadze via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

The Good, the Bad, and the Mad: 7 Fascinating Emperors of Ancient Rome

Archeologist Spends Over 35 Years Building Enormous Scale Model of Ancient Rome

Herculaneum: Pompeii’s Sister City That Survived a Volcanic Eruption in Ancient Rome

Archaeologists Undercover Ancient Military Barracks While Building Metro Station in Rome

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

7,000-Year-Old Canoes Discovered Near Rome Are Oldest Ever Found in Mediterranean
700-Year-Old Coin Discovered Depicting Jesus Christ Next to a King
Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found Weighed as Much as an Adult Man
16-Million-Year-Old Skull of Extinct Species of Giant Dolphin Discovered in Peru
Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names
Here’s Why Medieval Medicine Was Not as Bad as We Think

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vatican Museums Open Ancient Roman Necropolis of ‘Via Triumphalis’ to the Public
Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe Were the Same Age When They Met in London in 1956
5 Trailblazers Will Be Featured on U.S. Quarters To Celebrate Women Throughout History
Gershwin’s Long-Lost Musical “La La Lucille” Rediscovered and Performed for the First Time
A “Wee” History of the Leprechaun, a Legendary Character From Irish Folklore
Amateur Paleontologist Discovers 70-Million-Year-Old Fossil While Walking His Dog

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.