60-Year-Old Woman With Shockingly Youthful Looks Is Crowned “Miss Buenos Aires” in Argentinian Beauty Pageant

By Regina Sienra on April 25, 2024

Age is merely a number, and Alejandra Rodríguez is proof of that. The 60-year-old woman from Argentina was recently crowned “Miss Buenos Aires” in a beauty contest. The best part is that that's not the end of the road, as she will now compete in Miss Universe Argentina, the nation-wide pageant. In the event of a victory, she would represent her country in Miss Universe.

Rodríguez was only able to participate after the pageant removed the age limit established when the contest was created in 1958. Until then, only women between 18 and 28 were allowed to compete. Now, the only requirement is for contestants to be of legal age. Rodríguez wasn't even the oldest contestant at her pageant, as the other candidates were between the ages of 18 and 73. She was encouraged to sign up by a friend, who became a model at the age of 55.

The new Miss Buenos Aires never worked as a model before. Instead, she holds law and journalism degrees, and works in the legal department of a hospital while occasionally freelancing in civil and family law. She did, however, participate in a beauty pageant when she was 17 in hopes of winning in the ski resort town of Bariloche, in which she was named first runner-up.

“Back in my day and in my social circle, you had to study; what was expected of me was that I would go to college, that I would get a degree,” recalls Rodríguez. She has also said that she had to get over “stereotypes and prejudice” before entering the competition. “Nothing related to this was ever among my goals. And now this opportunity came up and I found it a very interesting challenge.”

When asked about the secret behind her youthful look, Rodríguez credits her vegetarian, organic diet, but doesn't take it to the extreme. She also goes to the gym three times a week. Since she's divorced and doesn't have any children, Rodríguez has joked that being single may be one of the keys to her beauty.

“As a result of all of this, I've been getting a lot of calls from friends, people who are inspired like, ‘if she's 60 and she's doing this, we can do it too.’ They say the 60s of today are the 40s of yesteryear,” Rodríguez says. “It's a new youth, people are living much longer, they are taking better care of themselves, there is access to other opportunities. There is a new paradigm in terms of age.”

Alejandra Rodríguez: Instagram
h/t: [La Nación]

