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Gravity-Defying Dancers Appear to Climb the Sky in Mesmerizing Aerial Show

By Regina Sienra on May 1, 2026

Gravity-defying acts have long been mesmerizing spectacles—just think of performers on a tight rope, or people who climb buildings free solo. Rather than leaning into the fear element of some of these other performances, Spanish theatrical group La Fura dels Baus has turned being mid-air into a visually alluring resource for dancing.

This surreal show was captured on video and shared by Costa Rica’s Ministry of Culture and Youth. In the clip, performers can be seen rehearsing for RECONEC, a show that would be performed at the grand finale of the International Arts Festival in Costa Rica. Hanging from a crane, columns of dancers seem to be rhythmically climbing and reaching for the sky.

The climbing performers were only one part of the massive spectacle directed by Pep Gatell, which blended theater, music, and technology. This rehearsal was missing the lighting and costumes that rounded out the final performance. Still, its impact speaks about the power of the routine. The show also featured a moving sculpture of a walking giant, which expert puppeteers had cross the field where the performance took place.

For this show, La Fura dels Baus integrated their own team with local artists—a key element of their large-scale open-air theater productions just like the use of fire and pyro. Founded in the late 70s, the company rose to international fame for their contributions to the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Since then, their reputation has only grown in their realm of entertainment. To them, the true power and beauty of the performing arts is in the collective experience they contain.

To see more from this hypnotic performance, check out the videos below. And to stay up to date with their creations and shows, follow La Fura dels Baus on Instagram.

Spanish theatrical group La Fura dels Baus creates visually alluring performances that defy gravity.

This is best exemplified by their show RECONEC, performed at International Arts Festival in Costa Rica.

 

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Una publicación compartida por Chepetown (@chepetown)

The show also featured a moving sculpture of a walking giant, which expert puppeteers maneuvered to cross the field where the performance took place.

For this show, La Fura dels Baus integrated their own team with local artists.

La Fura dels Baus: Website

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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