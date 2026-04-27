Standout Shortlisted Images of the 2026 World Food Photography Awards

The 2026 shortlist for the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® offers a vivid look at how food connects people across cultures and environments. Selected from thousands of entries submitted by photographers in more than 50 countries, the images reveal stories that extend far beyond the plate. The competition celebrates food in all its forms, with 27 categories ranging from growing and harvesting to cooking, sharing, and surviving.

Among the standout images is Lemongrass Harvest, Oko Farms, Brooklyn, New York, by Valery Rizzo. The photograph captures workers transporting freshly harvested lemongrass across a floating aquaponic farm in Brooklyn. The scene emphasizes both innovation and physical labor within an urban agricultural system.

Elsewhere, photographers turn their attention to ritual and place. In Cook at Phuktal Monastery, Ladakh, India, Gavin Burnett documents a cook preparing food inside a remote Himalayan monastery. The image highlights how food preparation supports daily spiritual life and community continuity.

The shortlist also includes images that explore contemporary food culture and visual experimentation. Paws and Pastries by Sylvie Pabion Martín reflects the stylized and playful aesthetics often found in social media imagery. Meanwhile, Summer Chocolate Oyster Mushroom Fans by Kate Ireland transforms ingredients into sculptural forms, focusing on texture, symmetry, and presentation.

An international panel chaired by renowned food photographer David Loftus will select the winners. The jury includes figures from across the food and photography worlds, such as Jamie Oliver, Claire Reichenbach of the James Beard Foundation, Ian Kittichai, Tom Athron, Deborah Willis, and Rein Skullerud of the World Food Programme.

Winners will be announced on June 2, 2026, at the Champagne Taittinger Awards Evening in London. The finalist images will then go on view in a free public exhibition at Mall Galleries from June 3 through June 7. A curated selection will also be displayed at Fortnum & Mason beginning June 9.

Scroll down to see a selection of standout images from the 2026 shortlist and visit the awards website to explore the full collection.

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® have revealed the shortlist for its 2026 competition.

Photographers capture food through framing, ritual, and everyday life around the world.

The images highlight culture and the global power of food.

World Food Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the World Food Photography Awards.