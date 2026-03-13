Misty Copeland Calls Out Timothée Chalamet for Saying “No One Cares” About Opera and Ballet

Dancer Misty Copeland is calling out actor and Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet for his comments on opera and ballet. The former American Ballet Theatre icon became one of the most recognizable voices to rebuke Chalamet’s remarks, after he said “no one cares” about these seemingly dying disciplines.

“First I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form,” Copeland said at a panel for Aveeno, of which clips were shared on social media. The dancer was part of the marketing campaign of the Oscar-nominated film. In a collaborative post, she’s seen wearing a Marty Supreme-branded jacket, while a second slide reveals a picture of her dancing as a child ballet dancer with the caption “Dream Big,” the movie’s tagline.

Chalamet had originally said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera. Things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’” Copeland responded: “I think that it’s important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that’s not ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture.”

Copeland went on to add that there was a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years. “You see it reflected everywhere. I mean, he wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”

Among other entities to react to Chalamet’s comments are The Royal Ballet and Opera, who posted a reel of the magic happens on their stage every night, with the message, “If you’d like to reconsider, @tchalamet, our doors are open.” The Metropolitan Opera also chimed in with its own ode to all the creatives involved in ballet and opera. And singer-songwriter Charlie Puth took a moment to celebrate centuries-old art forms, saying, “I feel compelled to say that even when an art form isn’t at the height of its popularity, traces of it still live on in the music and cinema that resonate with people today. The popular music we hear now simply wouldn’t exist without the popular music that came before it.”

In a more tongue-in-cheek approach, prediction market Polymarket released a video of two ballet dancers and an opera singer performing “Forever Young,” from the Marty Supreme soundtrack. Meanwhile, the Seattle Opera offered a discount to people who used the code “TIMOTHEE” when buying tickets on their website.

In a recent Variety & CNN Town Hall interview, actor Timothée Chalamet said that “no one cares” about ballet and opera.

This passing statement has led to a lot of negative reactions from the public, and even a clever Polymarket ad.

It’s impressive how fast Timothée Chalamet went from Hollywood’s most exciting young actor to one of its most arrogant and unlikable figures.pic.twitter.com/GBL7o2frgb — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) March 6, 2026

Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland both auditioned for the role of ‘Spider-Man' in 2017. Tom Holland's athleticism and strong background in Ballet ultimately led to him being selected for the role of ‘Spider-Man' pic.twitter.com/tNpqypvv0F — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 13, 2026

If Timothée Chalamet loses the Oscar on Sunday night like many of us are predicting, that will truly be an all-timer fumble for someone who weeks ago seemed to have Best Actor locked up. He had the performance, box office hit, Best Picture nominee, big wins in January. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/ANTLkIYZ49 — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) March 13, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polymarket (@polymarket)

Singer Charlie Puth, Royal Danish Ballet dancer Afonso Coelho, The Metropolitan Opera, and The Royal Ballet and Opera entered the conversation by celebrating these art forms, their influence, and their relevance.

I feel compelled to say that even when an art form isn’t at the height of its popularity, traces of it still live on in the music and cinema that resonate with people today. The popular music we hear now simply wouldn’t exist without the popular music that came before it… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 11, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Ballet and Opera (@royalballetandopera)

Renowned ballet dancer Misty Copeland has also responded to Chalamet’s comments, pointing out that “[Chalamet] wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet.”

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