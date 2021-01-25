Home / Nature

Sahara Desert Is Covered in Glittery Ice Crystals During a Rare Ice Dusting

By Sara Barnes on January 25, 2021

Ice and desert are two words that go together like oil and water. They seem at odds with one another; especially the Sahara, the largest and hottest desert on Earth that's known for its inhospitable climate. So imagine how magical it looks when the sand is sparkling with ice crystals like it did in the middle of January 2021.

The frosty ground is a rare sight. In fact, this recent occurrence was only the fourth time in 42 years that the ice made its appearance. When it has happened, it hasn’t lasted long. Luckily, photographer Karim Bouchetata was there to capture the marvelous sight this time around. The mingling of the ice and the red sand—particularly in the wavy drifts—is both a beautiful and enchanting look at a place best known for its extremely hot temperatures that last for months at a time.

Bouchetata snapped his photos and took video outside of the town of Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria near the border of Morocco. It’s about 1,000 feet above sea level and among the Atlas Mountains, meaning snow is a possibility. And although it is indeed rare, this bit of ice is nothing compared to the snowfall from December 2016 and January 2018 which saw over two feet of precipitation in some places. Before then, the Sahara hadn’t seen any snow or ice since 1979!

Photographer Karim Bouchetata captured these enchanting photos of ice crystals scattered across the Sahara.

Karim Bouchetata: Twitter
h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Rare Snowfall in Arizona Transforms Rocky Desert into Surreal Winter Wonderland

Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan

Interview: Artist Walks in Snow All Day to Create Giant Geometric Patterns by Foot

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Geologists Discover Agate With Cookie Monster Hidden Inside When Split Open
Photographer Finds Beautiful “Tree of Life” Hidden in Aerial Images of a Receding Lake
Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan
Gigantic Amethyst Geodes Excavated in Uruguay Stand 22 Feet Tall
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn
Amazing Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode Discovered by Miners in Uruguay

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Listen To Relaxing Sounds of Forests From All Around the World for Free Online
Sea Urchin Wear Shells Like Hats So Aquarists Made Tiny Hats for Them To Wear Instead
Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature
Mesmerizing Time-Lapse Videos Show How Much Plants Move During a Day
Climate Change Brings Prehistoric Plant From 60 Million Years Ago Back to Life
Mini Bonsai Trees Can Grow Full-Sized Apples, Quinces, and Pomegranates

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.