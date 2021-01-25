Ice and desert are two words that go together like oil and water. They seem at odds with one another; especially the Sahara, the largest and hottest desert on Earth that's known for its inhospitable climate. So imagine how magical it looks when the sand is sparkling with ice crystals like it did in the middle of January 2021.

The frosty ground is a rare sight. In fact, this recent occurrence was only the fourth time in 42 years that the ice made its appearance. When it has happened, it hasn’t lasted long. Luckily, photographer Karim Bouchetata was there to capture the marvelous sight this time around. The mingling of the ice and the red sand—particularly in the wavy drifts—is both a beautiful and enchanting look at a place best known for its extremely hot temperatures that last for months at a time.

Bouchetata snapped his photos and took video outside of the town of Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria near the border of Morocco. It’s about 1,000 feet above sea level and among the Atlas Mountains, meaning snow is a possibility. And although it is indeed rare, this bit of ice is nothing compared to the snowfall from December 2016 and January 2018 which saw over two feet of precipitation in some places. Before then, the Sahara hadn’t seen any snow or ice since 1979!

Photographer Karim Bouchetata captured these enchanting photos of ice crystals scattered across the Sahara.

