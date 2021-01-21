Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koji.Taniguchi🧟‍♂️ (@taniko1212)

Nature is full of spectacularly beautiful sights, and some naturally occurring phenomena are so awe-inspiring that it’s hard to believe your eyes. One such marvel takes place during the cold winter months at Lake Nukabira in Hokkaido, Japan. The serene surface of the lake becomes covered with frosty ice bubbles that extend across the enchanting view in large swaths.

This extraordinary display takes place as gases and other miscellaneous substances rise from the lakebed and freeze as they approach the surface. Some of the ice bubbles don’t even make it all the way to the top and become suspended in multidimensional layers. What results is one of the most amazing environmental art installations ever—created by Mother Nature herself.

Usually, the Hokkaido region of Japan receives heavy snowfall as well, which typically hides the mystical surface of the lake. However, this year, the ice bubbles have remained uncharacteristically visible, drawing many photographers to the lake to capture the remarkable sight.

