Home / Nature

Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan

By Arnesia Young on January 21, 2021

Nature is full of spectacularly beautiful sights, and some naturally occurring phenomena are so awe-inspiring that it’s hard to believe your eyes. One such marvel takes place during the cold winter months at Lake Nukabira in Hokkaido, Japan. The serene surface of the lake becomes covered with frosty ice bubbles that extend across the enchanting view in large swaths.

This extraordinary display takes place as gases and other miscellaneous substances rise from the lakebed and freeze as they approach the surface. Some of the ice bubbles don’t even make it all the way to the top and become suspended in multidimensional layers. What results is one of the most amazing environmental art installations ever—created by Mother Nature herself.

Usually, the Hokkaido region of Japan receives heavy snowfall as well, which typically hides the mystical surface of the lake. However, this year, the ice bubbles have remained uncharacteristically visible, drawing many photographers to the lake to capture the remarkable sight.

Scroll down to see some of our favorites from Instagram.

These ethereal ice bubbles emerge at the surface of Lake Nukabira in Hokkaido, Japan, during the cold winter months. Here are some of the best photos of this phenomenon from Instagram!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by takako (@takako_1024)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryota Yasuda (@ryotanaturephoto)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ジュン (@ziyun176)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mendy_hokkaido (@kikuo_f_photography)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by プリマロ (@purimaro.n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hko_camera (@hko_camera)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 中川 道裕 (@mittchan514)

h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Frozen Waves of Colorado Lake Looking Like Glass Dunes

Photographer Captures Magical Sight of Fireflies Dancing in a Japanese Forest at Night

Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake

Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Finds Beautiful “Tree of Life” Hidden in Aerial Images of a Receding Lake
Gigantic Amethyst Geodes Excavated in Uruguay Stand 22 Feet Tall
Spectacular Slot Canyon Photo Fuses Fashion With Nature’s Effortless Beauty
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn
Amazing Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode Discovered by Miners in Uruguay
You Can Listen To Relaxing Sounds of Forests From All Around the World for Free Online

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

35 Beautiful Winter Scenes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Surreal Moon Photo Looks Like a Giant Eye Peeking Through Rock Arch in the Desert
Sea Urchin Wear Shells Like Hats So Aquarists Made Tiny Hats for Them To Wear Instead
20 Incredible Winning Images From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature
Mesmerizing Time-Lapse Videos Show How Much Plants Move During a Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.