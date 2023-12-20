Home / Uncategorized

Fiery Photos of Iceland’s Volcano Eruption Show a Surreal Display of Lava and Smoke

By Regina Sienra on December 20, 2023
aerial shot of iceland volcano eruption

Photo: Icelandic Meteorological Office via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

On Monday, December 18, a volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula. While it currently doesn't pose a threat to life, the eruption was larger than scientists had predicted. The pictures taken by authorities and photojournalists depict lava fountains reaching up to 98 feet high, as the glow from the eruption lights up the sky in cities several miles away.

The eruption occurred about two miles north of the town of Grindavík— 25 miles from Reykjavik. The volcanic activity was not unexpected, as it had been preceded by thousands of small earthquakes in the area. This prompted an evacuation weeks prior to the event, and alerted the authorities about the possibility of an eruption.

Iceland is no stranger to volcanic activity. In 2021, many flocked to the Reykjanes peninsula after Fagradalsfjall, a volcano that had been dormant for some 6,000 years, became active once again in March that year. A decade before that, a different Icelandic volcano, the Eyjafjallajökull, produced giant clouds of ash that grounded over 100,000 flights in Europe. Luckily, the characteristics of this eruption do not indicate that similar disruptions will occur.

“Eruptions and earthquakes are a part of our DNA, and we Icelanders are always well prepared for volcanic events,” Icelandair said in a statement. “The country’s incredible nature has given us excellent training and expertise to deal with unique situations.” While operations in Keflavík airport—the largest in the nation—had not been affected, authorities said that they will continue to asses the situation.

To keep everyone safe, the area was closed to all traffic and authorities have strongly urged people to stay away from the volcano. This is especially important given that gases from the eruption can be dangerous, and more vents could still open up along the original fissure. As the world hopes it all turns out ok for Icelanders, the images of the eruption present a mesmerizing show of fire and power from the depths of the earth.

aerial shot of iceland volcano eruption

The 2023 eruption near Grandavik, Iceland, as photographed from a helicopter of the Icelandic Coast Guard. (Photo: Icelandic Meteorological Office via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

aerial shot of iceland volcano eruption

Volcano eruption north of Grindavík sometime after midnight on 19th of December. (Photo: Almannavarnadeild ríkislögreglustjóra via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

aerial shot of iceland volcano eruption

Volcanic eruption in Iceland near of Grindavík, December 18, 2023, a photo from Garður, municipality Suðurnesjabær. (Photo: Steinninn via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0 )

