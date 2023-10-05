Cloud Rings Around a Volcano Takes Top Prize in ‘Weather Photographer of the Year’ Contest

Chilean photographer Francisco Negroni has been named the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year. His incredible photograph of a lenticular cloud surrounding a volcanic crater beat out a strong list of finalists and earned him the title, as well as a £5,000 ($6,100) prize. Negroni can add the award to his impressive resume, which is filled with prizes from international photo contests.

In addition to the overall winners, the contest also revealed the winner of the public vote. Brazilian photographer Fernando Braga beat out the competition with his image of lightning strikes swirling around the famous Christ the Redeemer statue. Braga's series of images showing the monument in a lightning storm went viral earlier this year and the award is a fitting reward for his artistry.

The awards, which are run by the Royal Meteorological Society, also honor young photographers. This year, 17-year-old Jamie McBean was named Young Weather Photographer of the Year. His evocative image of Mammatus clouds over beach huts at sunset is wonderfully moody and shows that you don't need a lot of action in weather photography to take a memorable photo.

Clouds take center stage in another category as well. Lez Irwig won the title of Smartphone Photographer of the Year for his image of a surfer in Sydney contemplating whether or not he should catch some waves in some stormy weather. Irwig's beautifully balanced composition is a clear winner.

Check out all the winners and runner-ups below. They'll have you looking at the weather in a whole new light.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year contest.

