Gigantic Amethyst Geodes Excavated in Uruguay Stand 22 Feet Tall

By Sara Barnes on January 13, 2021
The dazzling beauty of amethyst geodes is undeniable. The enchanting crystals sparkle at any size, but when the geodes are larger than life, they suddenly seem like something out of a fairytale. Mineral purveyor Nowar Minerals, Inc., shares photos of massive amethyst geodes that are almost too incredible to be true. (But they are.) Some of the rocks weigh more than 10,000 pounds, and one gigantic piece clocked in at a staggering 26,000 pounds and 22 feet tall.

These ultra-large geodes are naturally occurring wonders that are found from time to time in the Artigas region in Uruguay. This area is famous for producing these massive amethysts thanks to favorable environmental factors that include 120-million-year-old basalt—a volcanic rock—flows and mineral-rich groundwater. And while Nowar Minerals has shared many geodes with a staggering height and weight, they're not the largest known amethyst geode on record. That honor, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, goes to an amethyst weighing 28,660 pounds.

Regardless of dimensions, you can't go wrong with an amethyst. If you’d like to have some in your home, Nowar Minerals sells the quartz and other minerals on Etsy and through Instagram.

These large amethyst geodes are massive—some weigh over 10,000 pounds—and they're spectacular.

