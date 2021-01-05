Amazing Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode Discovered by Miners in Uruguay

Gems and minerals are often given as tokens of affection. But one discovery of a naturally occurring amethyst geode doesn’t need any help in expressing love—it’s already shaped like a heart! Uruguay Minerals made this amazing find at the border of Uruguay and Brazil when workers broke open a rock that revealed a heart on either side of it.

The miners had no idea that they were about to discover this lovely geode; in fact, they were struggling to get the excavation going. “We were opening the mine to work normally,” Marcos Lorenzelli of Uruguay Minerals tells My Modern Met, “but the land was difficult to work and our employees said, ‘We have to find something really nice due to the hard work we are doing.’” Their patience was rewarded with this once-in-a-lifetime find.

The unusually shaped geode caught the world by storm and has gone viral, enchanting the likes of Reddit and beyond. Uruguay Minerals sells their discoveries through its website—including this one, which is called “The New Treasure.” If you’re interested in owning it, you can contact them through their website. Smaller amethysts, which are polished and formed to resemble hearts, are also available through various sellers on Etsy.

Workers in Uruguay found an amazing heart-shaped amethyst geode hiding in a rock.

Uruguay Minerals: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marcos Lorenzelli.

