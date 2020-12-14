Home / Gift Guide

15+ Gifts for Anyone That Loves Sparkling Geodes and Crystals

By Emma Taggart on December 14, 2020
Geode and Crystal Gifts

Crystals are beautiful rock formations that have amazed people for thousands of years. Some “grow” from water rich in dissolved minerals, while others grow from rock, such as geodes that have crystals on the inside. They come in many colors and forms, making them the source of inspiration for many artists and designers to create mesmerizing objects.

Do you know someone that’s captivated by crystals? Whether they believe in the healing power of stones or simply love gazing at their glittering surfaces, crystals and geodes are one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful creations. We’ve curated a list of dazzling gifts from independent retailers that the nature-lovers in your life are sure to cherish. From jewelry and home decor to soap and bath bombs, check out our selection of geode and crystal-inspired gifts below.

Geode Puzzle

 

Geode State Ornament

 

Geode Bath Bombs

 

Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish

 

“Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing” Book

 

Agate Bottle Stopper

 

Geode Coasters

Geode Coasters

KylaLondon | $13.88

 

Geode Art Print

 

Geode Rock Charm Necklace

Geode Rock Charm Necklace

LibraBay | $12.49

Airplant with Amethyst Geode

 

Airplant with Amethyst Geode

Fuxigold | $18.94

 

Geode Earrings

 

Geode Crystal Tea Light Holder

 

Birthstone Mineral Soaps

 

Chakra Crystal Healing Kit

 

Agate Geode Tray

Agate Geode Tray

Anthropologie | $58-88

 

Amethyst Chain Necklace

 

Crystal Manifestation Pen

 

Personalized Crystal Sets

