Inspiring Kids From Uganda Show off Their Amazing Dance Skills in Choreographed Routines

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2020

Masaka Kids Africana Dancing

Dancing brings joy to both those performing it and the people watching. For proof, look no further than the videos produced by Masaka Kids Africana, an organization that is dedicated to supporting children in “education and social well being, through their talents.” The troupe is composed of kids (ages two and up) from Uganda. They all are incredible dancers and show off their awe-inspiring moves in charming routines set to African tunes.

The mesmerizing music videos incorporate the kids’ dancing talents with costumes, props, and a look into the culture of their village of Kayirikiti in Nyendo. The infectious energy of the dancers and the joy they feel is also poignant once you learn the story behind Masaka Kids Africana. The organization sponsors children who have lost one or both of their parents in devastating circumstances—including war, extreme poverty, and disease. “In spite of the tragedy that has marred their young lives,” Masaka Kids Africana explains, “the children are radiant with hope, musically gifted, and wonderfully entertaining.” It allows them to see their own potential and have dreams for their future.

Scroll down to watch more videos of these kids dancing. To learn more about the organization, including how you can offer your support, visit the Masaka Kids Africana website.

The organization Masaka Kids Africana creates amazing videos of children dancing.

The kids live in Uganda, and they are part of the Masaka Kids Africana because tragedy has struck their lives and they've lost one or both parents.

“In spite of the tragedy that has marred their young lives,” Masaka Kids Africana explains, “the children are radiant with hope, musically gifted, and wonderfully entertaining.”

Masaka Kids Africana: Website | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

