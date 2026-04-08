Winners of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2025 Celebrate Scotland’s Wild Beauty

The Scottish Nature Photography Awards (SNPA) just revealed the winners of its 2025 competition, showcasing a striking collection of images that celebrate Scotland’s natural beauty. The winning photos span 10 primary categories, including Environmental, Natural Abstract, Scottish Botanical, and Scottish Wildlife Portrait, among others.

The overall winner and Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 is Toby Houlton from Invergordon, a small Scottish port town. He also won the Scottish Wildlife Behaviour category with Dance of the Gnats, a long-exposure image of the tiny flying insects seemingly “dancing” mid-air.

“My winning image was taken at Little Garve in Ross-shire,” reveals Houlton. “I had been walking back beside the river in the late afternoon, and there, in patches of dappled sun, the gnats were ‘dancing.’ A moment of inspiration made me realize that taking an image with a slow shutter speed would create the amazing light trails, and the hint of the darker woodland behind would provide the sense of place. The speed of these tiny dancers meant that multiple wingbeats were captured in the exposure, creating the patterns.”

Judge Niall Irvine said of Houlton’s photo, “It takes the viewer a little time to work out what they are looking at in this image, but it is so rewarding! The highlighted patterns created by the movement of the gnats, captured by the creative use of photographic technique, and the subtle woodland textures in the background give the image of these tiny creatures drama and impact.”

The contest also gives young photographers the chance to enter its Student and Junior categories. Fourteen-year-old Kiran Simpson from Dunfermline was named Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 for the second year running. His striking macro photograph of a garden spider, titled The Leaf Eater, captures the incredible details of the tiny creature, such as the tiny hairs on its legs.

“Right outside my kitchen door, under the glow of the outdoor light, I spotted this garden spider on its web, with a leaf caught in the silk beside it,” Simpson shares. “Against the darkness of the night, the patterns on its body and its spiny legs stood out in incredible detail. I ran inside to grab my camera, knowing it might be gone by the time I got back. What I love most about this photo is that it was taken literally steps from my back door. It just goes to show that you don’t need to travel far to find incredible wildlife; it’s all around us if you just stop and look.”

Other winners include Rob Henderson who won the title of Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025. His In the Time Between portfolio explores the temporal relationship between white water lilies and Scottish pines within the landscape at Loch Garten. “I was interested in capturing the contrast between the brief, seasonal presence of the lilies and the endurance of the pines through the yearly cycles,” he says. “As both a geographer and photographer, I am drawn to the way landscapes can express change and time.”

Alongside its photography prizes, SNPA also honors moving image work with the Scottish Nature Video Award. In 2025, the award went to James Appleton for his powerful film capturing the Stac Pallaidh wildfire.

All three top-ranking videos—including the winner, runner-up, and third place—are available to watch on the SNPA website. Meanwhile, check out the photography category winners below.

The Scottish Nature Photography Awards just revealed the winners of its 2025 competition, showcasing a striking collection of images that celebrate Scotland’s natural beauty.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Scottish Nature Photography Awards.