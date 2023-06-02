Home / History

The National WWII Museum Dedicates Itself to Honoring America’s Role in the War

By Jessica Stewart on June 2, 2023
The National World War II Museum in New Orleans

Located in New Orleans, the National WWII Museum focuses on the contributions that America made to the Allied victory in World War II. Through exhibitions and memorabilia, the museum walks visitors through the American experience of this conflict. World War II engulfed the entire world from 1939 to 1945, and the museum does an incredible job of showing the many aspects of its all-encompassing nature.

The National WWII Museum originally opened in 2000 at The National D-Day Museum. As such, the original configuration of the museum focused heavily on the invasion of Normandy. The Louisiana Memorial Pavilion, the first building on site, still displays the Higgins boats that were crucial to America's amphibious invasions. These boats were manufactured and tested in New Orleans, making the city a natural fit for the museum.

Congress rebranded the museum in 2004, and today, the National WWII Museum is not one building but an entire campus dedicated to this critical moment in history. Five pavilions are spread across its six-acre campus to house the exhibitions, on-site restorations, a period dinner theater, and restaurants. There is also space dedicated to the historic aircraft and submarines that helped win the war, with models on display in several pavilions.

The exhibitions focus on different aspects of the war, with coverage of the Pacific war, the European war, and life on the home front. With over 250,000 artifacts in its vaults, the museum has plenty of material to draw from. And it is also dedicated to keeping the memory of veterans alive thanks to a rich collection of memoirs and personal accounts.

By covering all aspects of the war, from what led up to the conflict to America's participation and how it affected the nation, the museum helps the public understand the past and, hopefully, learn lessons that can be used in the future.

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans focuses on the American experience during this international conflict.

Memorial Pavilion at the WWII National Museum

The museum has over 250,000 pieces of World War II memorabilia to draw from, including aircraft and historic Higgins boats, which were used on D-Day.

WWII National Museum Louisiana Memorial Pavilion Higgins BoatUS Freedom Pavilion Interior at the WII National Museum

Several exhibitions explore everything from the war in Europe to the Pacific War and life on the home front.

Road to Berlin Exhibit at the WWII National MuseumThe National World War II Museum in New OrleansRoad to Tokyo Exhibit at the WWII National MuseumNational Museum Merchant Marine Gallery

Thanks to this in-depth, thoughtful approach, the museum can educate the public about this conflict and preserve the memory of the veterans who fought for freedom.

Bollinger Canopy of Peace at the WWII National Museum

The National WWII Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The National WWII Museum.

Related Articles:

My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to New Orleans

New ‘First Americans Museum’ in Oklahoma Is Dedicated To Sharing Indigenous Stories

Get to Know the Getty Museum: How a Villa Full of Magnificent Art Enchants Visitors Today

Louisiana Plantation Is Transformed Into America’s First Museum About the History of Slavery

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Traveler Wears Five Pounds of Clothing To Avoid the Extra Luggage Fees at the Airport
Explore the World Through Medieval Eyes on a Map Called the ‘Hereford Mappa Mundi’
This 1,288-Word Run-On Sentence Broke Records and Inspired Hundreds of Modern Writers
Unseen Footage of ‘Titanic’ Wreckage Reveals a Look at When the Iconic Ship Was First Found
5 Firms Reveal Dramatic Concepts for a New Museum Honoring the U.S. Navy’s History
In 1933, Helen Keller Wrote a Letter to Book-Burning Nazis About the Power of Ideas

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to New Orleans
DNA Analysis Reveals Interesting Information About the Origins of Native Americans
Innovative Concept Takes Visitors Underground in the National Archeological Museum of Athens
Tragic True Story of How a Boy in 1960s Mexico Found a Radioactive Capsule
Perfectly Preserved Declaration of Independence Found Under a $4 Painting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.