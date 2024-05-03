Home / Architecture / Hotels

Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air

By Regina Sienra on May 3, 2024

Balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

The image of a house attached to thousands of colorful balloons and floating into the air has become an iconic symbol of the beloved Pixar film Up. Owned by the grumpy Carl Fredricksen, this quaint home has made movie lovers dream of one day taking off to their bucket-list destination. Now, Airbnb is making part of this wish come true. In honor of the movie's 15th anniversary, the company has faithfully recreated the house from Up—and it even floats!

Rather than make their way to a remote region of South America, those who wish to stay in the Up house will have to travel to the red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico. While Airbnb has fitted it with 8,000 balloons, what truly makes the illusion come to life is a crane that rises the dwelling several feet above the ground.

“I don’t always like visitors, but I guess it’s pretty nice to have them now that it’s just me and Dug. So, come stay in my cozy home I made with my dear Ellie,” writes Airbnb, in the voice of Fredricksen. “My greatest adventures have happened here, and I learned that the best ones are always with someone you love, so bring your pals to kickstart your very own Adventure Book and watch as my house drifts off before you depart.”

As if the sight of the floating house wasn't breathtaking on its own, Airbnb has truly captured the spirit of the Fredricksen's home as depicted in the movie. Visitors will see Carl and Ellie's lounge chairs, photographs of the couple around the living room, little Russell's backpack by the staircase, the lovely mailbox with hand prints by the porch, and even Dug's food bowl.

Once you're done exploring the house, there are plenty of activities you can partake in. By day, you can help Mr. Fredricksen by checking his mail before preparing a picnic basket and filling your own Adventure Book. At night, you can gather in the lawn to stargaze with your party.

The Up house is part of Airbnb's Icons collection, made up of one-of-kind international experiences. Other adventures in the Icons collection include a stay at Paris' Musée d’Orsay during the 2024 Olympic Games, a night in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, and a visit to the X-Men mansion in Westchester, New York.

If you want to book any of these experiences, make sure to sign up on the listing's Airbnb page. Some are under $100 per person, while others, like Mr. Fredricksen's home, are free. Submissions for the Up house close on May 14. Afterwards, Airbnb will select the winning guests to finalize their bookings. You can sign up here.

Balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Living room from balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Book from balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Interior of balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Interior of balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Interior of balloon house from PIxar's Up recreated by Airbnb

Airbnb: Website

All images by Ryan Lowry via Airbnb.

