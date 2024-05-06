Japanese creativity has inspired many subcultures abroad, birthing communities around anime, kawaii characters, and even video games. But the influence goes both ways. Japanese people have also adopted subcultures and made them their own. Tokyo actually has a thriving group of rockabilly fans, who cherish this genre of 1950s music, as well as the fashion and dances that were inspired by it.

While they've risen to international fame as Tokyo's rockabilly dancers, in Japanese, they prefer to be known as rock ‘n’ rollers, roller-zoku (meaning tribe or family), or rollers. Every Sunday, these dancers meet up in Yoyogi park, in the vibrant district of Harajuku. They show up donning retro leather and denim outfits, with their hair in gravity-defying pompadours.

Rockabilly is considered one of the oldest subcultures in Harajuku, and moved into the park in 1998. As alternative as they are, the local government looks at them in a positive light; not only have they kept gangs from taking over the park, but they always clean up after themselves.

And though rock and roll is normally associated with youths, the love for rockabilly culture is not limited to any particular demographic. Seniors who experienced the heyday of the genre dance alongside youngsters who recently discovered it and decided to join in on the fun. Armed with speakers and deck chairs, they spend all day long moving to classics from Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, and Chuck Berry.

Many of the rollers belong to cliques, and wear coordinated lettering or images on the back of their customized jackets, which they earn after showing their constant dedication for at least six months. Some of these smaller groups have been around for two or three decades. While they are inspired by the rivalries of the movies and tales depicting rockabilly culture, there's no real animosity between them—they're all brought together by their love of the music and fashion of that era.

Each of these groups gets their turn in the middle of the dance floor, showing off their moves to their peers and curious onlookers. Some are coordinated and well-rehearsed, while others simply vibe to the song by jumping and playing the air guitar. Once they are done, another clique gets their time in the spotlight.

While their subculture is deeply rooted in the 50s, they've also made sure to make it welcoming to everyone. If you're ever in Tokyo on a Sunday, make it to one of their gatherings for a short trip back in time. You can also stay up to date with their adventures by following figures like rock'n'roller “Johnny” Daigo Yamashita and the clique the Strangers, one of the oldest in Harajuku.

