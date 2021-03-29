Home / Video

Enchanting Short Film Uses Pigments and Inks To Mimic Earth’s Breathtaking Landscapes

By Arnesia Young on March 29, 2021

Fluid Art

One of the more popular genres of abstract painting is fluid art. And though the final pieces themselves can be very beautiful, the actual pouring process is also fascinating to observe; colors flow together, forging winding paths and merging into non-representational forms. Roman De Giuli, the German photographer and filmmaker behind Terracollage, captures the organic movement of his fluid compositions in 8K videos. Combining the footage with expert sound design and background music, he elevates the abstract configurations to a cinematic plane. In his latest project, SATELLIKE, the artist mingles earth tones with a natural color palette to imitate the scenic landscapes of Asia.

De Giuli completed SATELLIKE as part of a project he executed for the National Palace Museum of Taipeh, where he was asked to create abstract fluid interpretations of several iconic drawings and artworks in the institution's collection. Over a period of four months, he experimented with a variety of handcrafted inks, pigments, and other natural substances—including jade, malachite powder, and even sand—creating designs mimicking vibrant earth-scapes that transform before your very eyes. You could almost imagine that you're getting a bird’s eye view of magnificent deltas or rushing rivers as they burst through deep canyons.

“What you see in SATELLIKE are very long shots of watery ink in motion on several coats of half-dried paint,” De Giuli explains. “Drying the paint leads to organic structures which can be brought to life again with water, ink and sour flow release mediums. The results look different from my usual approach, way more realistic and less otherworldly… Although this is the final result for now, it feels more like I’m at the very beginning.”

Scroll down to take a look at the fantastic fluid landscapes of SATELLIKE. To see more of Roman De Giuli’s spectacular work, visit his website.

For his project called SATELLIKE, Roman De Giuli created striking fluid art that mimics water flowing across vivid earthen landscapes.

Satellike by Roman De GiuliSatellike by Roman De GiuliFluid Art

The artist also captured the fluid motion in 8K video and combined it with sound design and music to create a cinematic masterpiece. Take a look!

Roman De Giuli: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Terracollage.

Related Articles:

Fluid Art: How to Start Acrylic Pouring & Create Psychedelic Abstract Paintings

Artist Delicately Cuts Paper to Mimic the Intricate Beauty of Fluid Ink Drawings

This Artist Creates Abstract Liquid Experiments To Mimic Human Eyes

Tattoo Artist Captures the Carefree Fluidity of Watercolor Paint in Colorful Tattoos

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece
Doting Dad Recreates Famous Paintings With His Newborn Daughter as the Subject
Artist Arranges Pressed Flowers in Glass Frames So You Can Admire Spring All Year Long
Artist Uses AI To Recreate How Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like in Real Life
Japanese Artist Uses Real Flower Petals To Complete Ethereal Fashion Illustrations
5 Kara Walker Artworks That Tell Historic Stories of African American Lives

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch This Brave “Bee Whisperer” Rescue a Live Beehive With Her Bare Hands
JPG File Sells for Record-Breaking $69 Million at Crypto Art Auction
FPV Drone Captures Dynamic Inner Workings of a Minneapolis Bowling Alley
Artist Recreates Portraits of Animals From Flower Petals and Leaves
5 Contemporary Textile Artists to Celebrate During Women’s History Month
Native American Artist Covers Historical Ledgers With Portraits of Indigenous Peoples [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.