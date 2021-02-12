Russian artist Rus Khasanov creates incredible experimental art that depends on the spontaneity of his materials. His newest series entitled Heterochromia Iridum​​ features numerous liquid experiments that “mimic the visual complexity of human eyes.” The layers of different pigmented fluids bleed and blend in a way that resembles the iris and pupil.

“I started my first experimental project in this style in 2013,” Khasanov tells My Modern Met. “The idea came to mind while pouring soy sauce in a glass with oil. I watched the tiny, black beads cluster like small planets pressed tightly against each other. From then I experimented with oil, soap, and flowing mixed paint, forming stunning color combinations. And for more than seven years now it has become my main creative direction.” The striking combination of materials is so mutable that it could easily be mistaken for digital painting or manipulation.

“With every new project, I develop this style, coming up with new techniques and tricks to achieve a variety of fantastic shots without using CGI,” Khasanov continues. “If before my work looked like chaos, where I randomly mixed colors and received random shots, now I have learned how to control my creative process and create the effects I need.” The artist found inspiration for Heterochromia Iridum in old photos of paintballs that had burst, which he thought resembled colored irises. So, he began using his experimental techniques to recreate that effect. As the viewer looks closer at Khasanov's abstract pieces, they find a myriad of different colors and textures, which culminate at a dark center—just like a real eye. “Pareidolia is an interesting thing! If you look at abstract graphics, you can see different images in it, and sometimes you can see how the image looks at you.”

Scroll down to see more of this experimental art and follow the artist on Behance and Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Russian artist Rus Khasanov creates abstract eyes by mixing different liquids together.

The series, called Heterochromia Iridum uses different experimental techniques to mimic the visual complexity of irises.

Watch this video for more insight into Khasanov's art:

Rus Khasanov: Behance | Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rus Khasanov.