The Santa Cruz Boardwalk is one of the most enchanting seaside spots in California. Aiming to capture the childlike wonder this place inspires, photographer Helene Havard turned to her signature pastel color palette. With this choice, Havard turns this festive environment into a Wes Anderson-like, dreamy setting, where time doesn't seem to pass. In Havard's pastel vision, it's always a Sunday summer afternoon.

“As a photographer, capturing the vibrancy and essence of the Santa Cruz Boardwalk has been an enchanting journey,” writes Havard. “The boardwalk, with its historic charm and kaleidoscope of activities, is a visual feast, and my choice to use pastel colors in depicting this carnival-like environment is a deliberate one.”

Like in her previous work with the Santa Monica Pier, Havard focuses her camera on the humble stands and turns them into the stars of the show, alongside the Sky Glider and other rides that soar above the scene. And the choice of pastels, with their soft, dreamy hues, evoke a sense of nostalgia and whimsy.

“They transport the viewer into a world that is both timeless and ethereal, much like the experience of walking through the boardwalk itself,” she explains. “The delicate shades of pinks, blues, and yellows mirror the lighthearted and carefree atmosphere of this iconic seaside amusement park.”

While the park doesn't look like this in real life, Havard chooses this color palette for the feelings they convey. “The pastel palette helps to soften the scenes, adding a romantic and almost surreal quality to the images,” she shares.

“It’s as if each photograph is a window into a cherished memory, a moment frozen in time where the joy and wonder of the carnival are forever preserved. By using these gentle colors, I also strive to capture the essence of childhood wonder and the simple pleasures of life. The soft tones reflect the innocence and joy found in the laughter of children.”

For Havard, the ultimate goal is for viewers to get a sense of happiness and nostalgia from the photographs. “The pastel colors not only enhance the visual appeal,” she explains, “but also connect on an emotional level, inviting everyone to step into this pastel dream and relive the enchantment of the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.”

Helene Havard: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Helene Havard.