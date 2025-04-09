8-Year-Old Painter Opens First Solo Exhibition and Has Already Landed Sales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

Even when Kevin Kovacs was a toddler, his mother recognized his artistic talent. At 2, he’d paint with his parents, both keen photographers, and, by 5, he’d started sketching in earnest. During family trips to coastal towns across South West England, he would draw inspiration from the scenery and buildings he encountered, which, over time, his mother compiled and shared online. Now, at only 8 years old, Kevin has staged his first solo exhibition at the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center in Taunton, England, after gaining the attention of gallery staff over social media.

“For an 8-year-old boy doing that now, what might he be doing in the future?” Andy Pulleyn, the director of the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center, told the BBC.

The exhibition encompasses several of Kevin’s watercolor paintings, most of which depict boats leisurely bobbing around in water. Each composition showcases a remarkable control over the medium, and are almost Impressionist in style.

“I was very impressed with the work that he did for his age,” Angela Harding, the exhibition’s coordinator, adds. “The more I saw, I could tell that it was a constant talent rather than just a one-off.”

Kevin’s mother, Natalia, recalls that during the exhibition’s opening night, people had even expressed interest in purchasing featured watercolors.

“You can see that he’s now really into boats, and he tells me it comes very easily to him,” the proud mother told the SWNS news agency. “I remember being told by other artists boats are very hard to do—but for him, it’s easy!”

Kevin offered a similarly optimistic view of the exhibition: “I am happy that people can see my art on the walls and I hope for another exhibition in London.”

Kevin’s solo exhibition is currently open to the public through April 28, 2025, at the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center in Taunton, England.

Exhibition Information

Kevin Kovacs

February 25–April 28, 2025

Tacchi-Morris Arts Center

School Road, Monkton Heathfield

Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8PD

Kevin Kovacs: Instagram

Tacchi-Morris Arts Center: Website | Instagram

