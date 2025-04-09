Home / Inspiring / Good News

8-Year-Old Painter Opens First Solo Exhibition and Has Already Landed Sales

By Eva Baron on April 9, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

Even when Kevin Kovacs was a toddler, his mother recognized his artistic talent. At 2, he’d paint with his parents, both keen photographers, and, by 5, he’d started sketching in earnest. During family trips to coastal towns across South West England, he would draw inspiration from the scenery and buildings he encountered, which, over time, his mother compiled and shared online. Now, at only 8 years old, Kevin has staged his first solo exhibition at the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center in Taunton, England, after gaining the attention of gallery staff over social media.

“For an 8-year-old boy doing that now, what might he be doing in the future?” Andy Pulleyn, the director of the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center, told the BBC.

The exhibition encompasses several of Kevin’s watercolor paintings, most of which depict boats leisurely bobbing around in water. Each composition showcases a remarkable control over the medium, and are almost Impressionist in style.

“I was very impressed with the work that he did for his age,” Angela Harding, the exhibition’s coordinator, adds. “The more I saw, I could tell that it was a constant talent rather than just a one-off.”

Kevin’s mother, Natalia, recalls that during the exhibition’s opening night, people had even expressed interest in purchasing featured watercolors.

“You can see that he’s now really into boats, and he tells me it comes very easily to him,” the proud mother told the SWNS news agency. “I remember being told by other artists boats are very hard to do—but for him, it’s easy!”

Kevin offered a similarly optimistic view of the exhibition: “I am happy that people can see my art on the walls and I hope for another exhibition in London.”

Kevin’s solo exhibition is currently open to the public through April 28, 2025, at the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center in Taunton, England.

A boy named Kevin Kovacs has shown great artistic promise from a very young age, creating remarkable art since he was just 5 years old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Passmore (@markpassmorepix)

Now, at just 8 years old, he has his first art exhibition in England.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

The young artist has a particular affinity for watercolor painting, with many of his pieces depicting boats and old buildings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

The solo exhibition is now open through April 28, 2025, at the Tacchi-Morris Arts Center in Taunton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Kovacs (@kevin.kovacs_art)

Exhibition Information
Kevin Kovacs
February 25–April 28, 2025
Tacchi-Morris Arts Center
School Road, Monkton Heathfield
Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8PD

Kevin Kovacs: Instagram
Tacchi-Morris Arts Center: Website | Instagram

Sources: Meet eight-year-old artist who taught himself how to paint – and now hosts his own exhibition; Young artist prepares for first exhibition; Self-taught 8-year-old artist holds own solo exhibit

Related Articles:

11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life

Toddler From Ghana Is Declared ‘World’s Youngest Male Artist’ by Guinness World Records

The “World’s Youngest Makeup Artist” Transforms Herself and Her Family Into Spooky Creatures

Young Artist Who Found Success With Her Ethereal Paintings Is Helping Others Do the Same [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Four Best Friends Create the Ultimate “Friendhood” After Moving Into Houses on the Same Street
Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline
Watercolor Artist Creates Stunning Large-Scale Canvases Filled With Lifelike Flowers
School Bus Driver Goes the Extra Mile to Make Sure Student Has Pajamas on Pajama Day
8-Year-Old Heart Transplant Candidate Craving Pickles Gets “Pickle Party” in Children’s Hospital
Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy
Paralyzed Man Makes Selfless Donation to Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy
Internet-Famous Bald Eagle Pair’s Three Eggs Are Expected To Hatch Soon
Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers Will Receive Aid From the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund
87-Year-Old Widower Goes Viral for Hand-Delivering Party Invitations, Saying “4 PM Until the Cops Arrive”
UMass Will Give $10K to Student Who Made Half-Court Shot After Insurance Company Denies Prize

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.